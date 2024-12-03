After 27 Years, Lady Finally Finds Her Father And Reunites With Him
- A beautiful young lady shared the story of how she found her father, who she had not seen for 27 years
- In an X post that has received 3.3 million views, Justine said she was able to find her father through ancestry
- Justine posted a photo she took with her father after finding him, and many people congratulated her
A lady is overjoyed after she found her father and is reunited with him.
She made an X post about her father, which went viral and attracted over 3.3 million impressions.
Justine said she found her father after 27 years and that she has reunited with him.
Her words:
"27 years later I found my dad via ancestry. I did not find him exactly on ancestry but after a deep dive I did locate him. And that's where I'll be for the holiday."
See her post below:
Reactions as lady reunites with her father after 27 years
@ayo_LFC said:
"Children will always look for their dads. Separated parents who think separating children from their parents are not wise."
@ADotSerena said:
"I know him! That’s Colin!! He’s a great guy! So glad you found your dad."
@walo_____ said:
"It’s a good thing when family comes back together. Congratulations to you and your father."
@hennykizz said:
"I'm not tryna be funny, just nosey, but where are you momma at in this?"
@UNMy_Biz_Niz said:
"Yall twins. I hope this bring yal closer and keep an active relationship."
@jboogieis44 said:
"That's always a beautiful thing. Hope you guys are able to cherish the moments!"
@SupaDupaQQ said:
"This is awesome! I’m so happy for you. Any tips you can give. I’m sorta on the same journey."
