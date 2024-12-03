A beautiful young lady shared the story of how she found her father, who she had not seen for 27 years

In an X post that has received 3.3 million views, Justine said she was able to find her father through ancestry

Justine posted a photo she took with her father after finding him, and many people congratulated her

A lady is overjoyed after she found her father and is reunited with him.

She made an X post about her father, which went viral and attracted over 3.3 million impressions.

The lady found her biological father after 27 years. Photo credit: X/Justine.

Justine said she found her father after 27 years and that she has reunited with him.

Her words:

"27 years later I found my dad via ancestry. I did not find him exactly on ancestry but after a deep dive I did locate him. And that's where I'll be for the holiday."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady reunites with her father after 27 years

@ayo_LFC said:

"Children will always look for their dads. Separated parents who think separating children from their parents are not wise."

@ADotSerena said:

"I know him! That’s Colin!! He’s a great guy! So glad you found your dad."

@walo_____ said:

"It’s a good thing when family comes back together. Congratulations to you and your father."

@hennykizz said:

"I'm not tryna be funny, just nosey, but where are you momma at in this?"

@UNMy_Biz_Niz said:

"Yall twins. I hope this bring yal closer and keep an active relationship."

@jboogieis44 said:

"That's always a beautiful thing. Hope you guys are able to cherish the moments!"

@SupaDupaQQ said:

"This is awesome! I’m so happy for you. Any tips you can give. I’m sorta on the same journey."

