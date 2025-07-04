Lady Says She’ll Keep Baby With Boyfriend’s Mum and Leave for 20 Years Instead of Being Single Mum
A lady shared what she’d do to avoid becoming a single mother if she got pregnant for her boyfriend.
She stated that she’d keep the baby with her boyfriend’s mum and leave for 20 years.
In a video by @gifted_clothing1 on TikTok, the lady said she’d return to the child after 20 years and beg.
The video was captioned:
“Single mother ke? I go leave the baby for your mama, I go carry my bag run. 20 years later I go come beg.”
Watch the vidoe below:
Reactions trails lady’s opinion on single parenting
winnie slimzy said
As a baby mama I strongly suppprt this ,let them eat what they serve ,they can turn someone to baby mama but don’t want to be baby papa ok na
Lowcost Homes & Properties
beg who?...I go just tell my baby when he/she grew up say her mama don d13 immediately she gave birth. and by that time, I go don r1elocate to another state before you come... format full ground if nah your thinking be that. iwo lo fobo jona
BIG LOVETH
Abeg run ooh but visit her for her school take her on mom and daughter dates send her money and buy things for her even attend her school party. So that he or she won’t carry trauma for the rest of their lives
Asian burgar
And you think the child go forgive you? Make all of una dey play, na mother wey stay take care of her children during the children up bringing na she the children go take care of during her old age.
PINK🎀🌸
My child I tried all my possible best but ur dad and his family wouldn’t let me🥺if I don’t want u I won’t have keep you for the first place
Mimi🤍
Nah Watin I Dey always tell my hubby be this….guy if he sub I go just carry your kids go drop for your mama find my square root asap
OcHanYa🦋
Funny enough na Wattin my mama do me be this 😭😂 but guess what… I never still forgive her🙂😒 because Wattin I see for my stepmother hand ehnnn
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng