A Nigerian man said he is going to write a letter to an Abuja-based university that sends students to him for an internship

According to the man, many of the students of architecture sent to him for an internship are not able to help with anything

He claimed on X that the 300-level students sent to him from the university could not even draw lines

A Nigerian man said he is not happy about some graduates he met recently who are knowledgeable about their fields of study.

According to the man, a university in Abuja sent some students in 300 level to his place of work for internships.

The man said he met 300-level students of architecture who could not draw. Photo credit: X/Abu Jabir and Getty Images/ Peter Dazeley.

In his post, Abu Jabir said the interns sent to him were students of architecture but they were lacking in skills.

Abu claimed the students could not even draw a line to demonstrate that they learned what they were studying in school.

He noted that he will write a letter to the private university to express his frustrations over the lack of skills displayed by the interns.

His words:

"Tomorrow, I’ll write to the HOD of Architecture in one of Abuja’s private universities that offers the course. You cannot keep sending kids to us for internship at 300L and they can’t even draw a line. Fix up your syllabus-we are tired of babysitting."

Abu Jabir lamented that the 300-level students of architecture lacked knowledge. Photo credit: Getty Images/Peter Dazeley.

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares experience with university students

@vangeorgh

"I know our educational system isn’t the best, but for a 300L student not to be able to draw a single line well (I’m taking your word literally) seems like a person problem of the student. Maybe they’re not even interested in the profession to start with."

@VictorOdys said:

"Sometimes you can't really put the blame entirely on the school alone. I attend a school with really good lecturers and I figured most students don't even want to learn they just want to pass."

@giftadelle said:

"I was a very inexperienced IT student in 300l. But basics? Yes we knew that from 100level. Walls, 230. Windows, 900mm from the 450 floor slab. All of that. Take them to site first. They can have a reverse learn of site experience -to- classroom experience."

@onwuchekwa_ said:

"Also most time this thing boils down to passion. Most students in Uni aren’t studying courses they have passion for. Lecturers have their bad side ohh but….."

@boboskyelnino said:

"Was still teaching one how to read a measuring tape yesterday.... it's so annoying.his graphics were also so bad,i just got tired and had to tell my mum how poor her son is."

