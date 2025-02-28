A Nigerian lady said she got a message from a random man whom she did not know, but who claims to know her

The lady said the man messaged her on WhatsApp and she has shared their conversation on TikTok

The man told the lady that he met her on the road, and he had offered to give her a lift, but she had refused

A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok showing the conversation she had with a random man.

The lady said the man sent her a message claiming to have met her and her sister on the road.

The lady said she forgot giving her number to the man. Photo credit: TikTok/@aries_twins.

Source: TikTok

However, she appears not to know the man even though he was trying to explain how he got her number.

In the video posted by @aries_twins, the man told the lady that she was with her sister when he saw them on the road.

According to the WhatsApp chat, the man said he had offered to give them a lift but that they had refused.

The man was already referring to the lady as his "sweetheart," but she appeared not to be interested in the conversation. She said she forgot she gave her number to the man.

The man explained how he got the lady's number but she did not recall. Photo credit: TikTok/@aries_twins.

Source: TikTok

The man said:

"Your sweetheart you met. We met on Stadium Road. But when I called you, hmm, no answer. You and your sister. I wanted to give you guys lift but you didn't. Yes, I was in a silver 4x4."

Despite the explanation, the lady told the man that she did not recall meeting anyone like him.

She asked the man to send a photo so she would know if she had seen his face before.

After the man sent the photo, she went on to block him. She has shared their conversation on TikTok.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady blocks man who contacted her on Whatsapp

@K4L said:

"That’s my dad. Please take the picture out."

@Ray said:

"I know him... what a small world."

@Kiki Szn said:

"You just go wake up Dey see say your papa Dey trend."

@sikaneabrante said:

"That’s my uncle. Why post his picture."

@Pumpkin said:

"As I see the picture I just said ahhh."

@zongo boy said:

"If you didn’t expose him wetin go happen?"

@nanaahema0 said:

"Am I the only one who shouted eiiiii when the picture came?"

@Essie Miyake said:

"You blocked your sweetheart."

@MusiKMachine said:

"I like the way no answer followed, just took the step."

@harue442. said:

"Sending a picture and getting blocked there and then is crazy."

@AUSTIN said:

"All these kind post dey fear me make I no see my papa for here."

Source: Legit.ng