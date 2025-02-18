A beautiful young lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the moment some bike men blocked her on the road

According to the young lady, they jokingly stopped her on the road and asked her to dance before they would let her go

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her dance moves

A funny encounter between a young lady and a group of bike riders has left social media users in stitches.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed the bike riders playfully blocking the woman's path and requesting a dance in exchange for her freedom.

Okada riders smile as they watch lady dance Photo credit: @beabliss1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady dances for bike riders in video

The lady, known as @beabliss1 on TikTok, took the unexpected request in stride and showed off her impressive dance moves.

Seated on their bikes, the bike riders watched with smiles on their faces as the lady danced with energy.

Her video post was accompanied by a funny remark that explained the unusual circumstances that led to her impromptu performance.

"Bike men have to block the road for me to dance," she said.

Reactions as lady dances for bike men

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok with many viewers praising the lady's carefree spirit and dancing abilities.

Positive remarks filled the comments section, as users applauded her willingness to engage in the dance.

@Elizabeth asked:

"Na the dance way them block for u be this?"

@Fatima Ibrahim said:

"It is not easy to dance wth high hill u are just a good dancer and talented lady."

@Oge Favour said:

"Them block road for u. Abi na u go where dem dey stay wait for passengers."

@Military said:

"So nah aboki dy knack this girl like this with there long gbola."

@Becky presh wrote:

"They had to block the road for you Abi na their park you go stand."

@THRIFTBYFOLA asked:

"Na tomorrow u wan upload the dance dey block road for???"

@L said:

"So after the bike men blocked the road, this what you ended up dancing ni,Your shame Dey shame me."

@Blebleak47 stated:

"The actually blocking you because the notice something for you not to run very far from home we already no say na so madness de start."

@Mmachukwu Chukwumelu reacted:

"I think putting high heels to dance to this song was actually a bad idea. You would have killed it!"

@lively luxury foot wears commented:

"Be careful with that ur shoe oh, na ABA made be that oh, though ee strong sha."

@Cãlmhë uk reacted:

"Who notice say she go for where bike men stand ,go do de video..see as de bike men de look am confused."

@judith added:

"Shame lodge me for Eko hotel."

Lady dances for okada men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Okada man was greatly entertained after a beautiful lady stood before him and danced in a spectacular way.

The Okada man was silently sitting on his bike and waiting for passengers when the slim lady showed up beside him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng