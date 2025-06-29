A young Nigerian man who built and furnished his house in one year celebrated his achievement on TikTok

A few people faulted the type of roofing sheets he used, saying he ought to have gone for more suitable ones for his parapet design

The young landlord was, however, satisfied with his house as he shared more clips showing the building's interior

A young Nigerian man who built a neatly constructed bungalow under one year has made a video about it.

His clip captured different construction phases of the house, apart from when the building was at the foundation level.

Parapets for modern building

The house had pillars at different edges of the building to later withstand the weight of the roof's parapets.

One of the photos he (@oluomo1.0) shared showed the moment the house was taken past the lintel level. When the parapets were fully built, carpenters installed a roof using corrugated sheets.

Stone-coated roof vs iron sheets

A person wondered why he could not use more expensive roofing material, such as stone-coated, that could add aesthetic value to the building.

The young landlord also spent much using casement windows, which are more expensive than their sliding counterparts.

In another video, the man showed that he used a POP ceiling. He complemented it with exotic chandeliers. He also furnished the interior. He said he was able to complete the building project in under a year.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Genne said:

"I’m disappointed why you go use that roofshit for that kind structure?"

The landlord responded:

"Thanks for your advice but you will soon understand when you do something meaningful in same place you were born so I rather use this roof sir."

Genne later reacted:

"Na talk… but before I talk you suppose know say I too don run something like that na why I know watin fit that structure but I greet na Man U be."

Presi said:

"Congrats, bro! I’m really happy for you. Be expecting me soon too."

AZ furniture said:

"More of congratulations still coming to us brother."

Daniel said:

"Bro send this your house plan ...I love it."

Muller said:

"Congrats boss I pray he reach my side."

mcbts said:

"This is why i prefer metro zink Ur house fine but your roofing sheet na nonsense."

Actually said:

"Seeing this on my fyp and wishing you congratulations."

Ego_nmiri said:

"Congrats bro but the person wey run that roofing work for u spoil the beauty of this house."

Another young man builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man proudly flaunted his achievement on social media after building his own home from scratch.

The impressive transformation of the property, shown in a series of photos, caught the attention of many online users. In the post shared by @godgracefurniture01 on TikTok, he took viewers on a journey from the initial construction phase to the final stage, showing a fine abode that exuded a bit of luxury.

