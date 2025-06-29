Africa Digital Media Awards

Man Builds Bungalow Under 1 Year, Installs Iron Sheet Roof over Parapet, Uses Casement Windows
by  Joseph Omotayo
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian man who built and furnished his house in one year celebrated his achievement on TikTok
  • A few people faulted the type of roofing sheets he used, saying he ought to have gone for more suitable ones for his parapet design
  • The young landlord was, however, satisfied with his house as he shared more clips showing the building's interior

A young Nigerian man who built a neatly constructed bungalow under one year has made a video about it.

His clip captured different construction phases of the house, apart from when the building was at the foundation level.

Building materials cost/Roofing sheets costs.
The man reacts as people fault his roof. Photo source: @oluomo1.0
Source: TikTok

Parapets for modern building

The house had pillars at different edges of the building to later withstand the weight of the roof's parapets.

One of the photos he (@oluomo1.0) shared showed the moment the house was taken past the lintel level. When the parapets were fully built, carpenters installed a roof using corrugated sheets.

Stone-coated roof vs iron sheets

A person wondered why he could not use more expensive roofing material, such as stone-coated, that could add aesthetic value to the building.

The young landlord also spent much using casement windows, which are more expensive than their sliding counterparts.

Building with parapets/Cement cost for building
The man tiles the building's interior. Photo source: @oluomo1.0
Source: TikTok

In another video, the man showed that he used a POP ceiling. He complemented it with exotic chandeliers. He also furnished the interior. He said he was able to complete the building project in under a year.

See his TikTok video here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Genne said:

"I’m disappointed why you go use that roofshit for that kind structure?"

The landlord responded:

"Thanks for your advice but you will soon understand when you do something meaningful in same place you were born so I rather use this roof sir."

Genne later reacted:

"Na talk… but before I talk you suppose know say I too don run something like that na why I know watin fit that structure but I greet na Man U be."

Presi said:

"Congrats, bro! I’m really happy for you. Be expecting me soon too."

AZ furniture said:

"More of congratulations still coming to us brother."

Daniel said:

"Bro send this your house plan ...I love it."

Muller said:

"Congrats boss I pray he reach my side."

mcbts said:

"This is why i prefer metro zink Ur house fine but your roofing sheet na nonsense."

Actually said:

"Seeing this on my fyp and wishing you congratulations."

Ego_nmiri said:

"Congrats bro but the person wey run that roofing work for u spoil the beauty of this house."

Another young man builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man proudly flaunted his achievement on social media after building his own home from scratch.

The impressive transformation of the property, shown in a series of photos, caught the attention of many online users. In the post shared by @godgracefurniture01 on TikTok, he took viewers on a journey from the initial construction phase to the final stage, showing a fine abode that exuded a bit of luxury.

Source: Legit.ng

