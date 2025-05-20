A Nigerian man has shared his hilarious experience with netizens on TikTok after employing a new cleaner at his house

According to the young man, he stumbled upon her unexpected WhatsApp status shortly after giving her the job

Social media users who came across his post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man's funny post about his new house cleaner's WhatsApp status has caught the attention of many.

He shared a video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral garnering lots of comments from netizens.

Nigerian cleaner trends after sharing posts on WhatsApp. Photo credit: @big_robin1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man thrown aback by cleaner's WhatsApp status

TikTok user @big_robin1 recounted the surprising turn of events that happened shortly after he hired the new cleaner.

In his post, he revealed that he was taken aback by her post which he stumbled upon on WhatsApp.

One of the status updates showed the happy young lady vibing in a video despite having a blurry camera.

Another one which the lady shared on the app captured her using funny filters to turn herself into a boss lady.

"I employed a new house cleaner and stumbled on her WhatsApp status. Even me myself I shock," he captioned the post.

Man who employed house cleaner cries out after seeing the video she posted online. Photo credit: @big_robin1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man posts cleaner's WhatsApp status

The post quickly gained traction on the video-sharing platform, TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions.

While some laughed over the situation, others tackled the young man and accused him of trying to make jest of his cleaner.

@Jan asked:

"So? She shouldn’t be on the media because she’s a cleaner or what exactly is your point?"

@MOO'S TOUCH_HAIRPLACE said:

"She no get name abi which one be house cleaner hmmm it's well."

@Bekky Olu said:

"Person no fit post on WhatsApp because she dey work for papi water again."

@Nmasinachi Naza said:

"She’s a human nawwww if you no like the picture buy her a new phone."

@PEACE reacted:

"So wetin come happen we ghat call igwe make him organize award for you nah. Cause she be your house help she nor go post nor do TikTok videos again."

@Abenarh babe said:

"So you people can not use person name to save their numbers abi. I thought it was only gulf countries only."

@T-SHIRT SUPPLIER IN EBONYI said:

"Is she not a human, so because she is a cleaner, she can’t post on TikTok."

@Frank Everous said:

"If na me be the girl i go use your expensive things take do TikTok i was even expecting that."

@Ouchy Rosemary said:

"Show her some kindness, if have money get her a new phone, encourage her, support her, the best investment in this life is human investment, and she will never forget you for this life."

@ADE-ADERAYO commented:

'After this then what, she got a phone she could afford, if you don’t like her picture video quality change it."

@Ukanwoke Aku Best reacted:

"So what happened cleaning Job is a professional Job in Abroad it's only in Nigeria you people look down on people's Job."

@powede6 added:

"Hollywood go soon happen here bro go first change her phone buy new clothes for her then he be like wow you are so beautiful Belle go come enter that night oya marriage take place."

Watch the video here:

