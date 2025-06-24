A Nigerian man has shared his pain with netizens on X after seeing the current state of his mother's 6 plots of land

According to the young man, someone used the plots of land to plant cassava and maize without taking permission from his mother

Social media users who came across his post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after discovering what his mother's land was turned into by a a stranger.

He discovered that someone had begun farming on his mother's six plots of land without taking permission from the owner.

Man discovers that someone planted maize, cassava in his mum's land located behind university. Photo credit: Chief_Papichulo/X, Europa Press News/ Getty Images.

Man laments over mother's piece of land

The man, identified on X as @Chief_papichulo, took to the platform to share his anger with netizens.

He raged over the audacity of the individual who cultivated the land and went ahead to plant crops without caring about the owner's reaction.

"People get audacity for this country sha. Person use my mama 6 plots of land at the back of Crown Hill University, Ilorin to farm cassava and maize. Large farm o. Without any form of permission from her or even me who goes there once in a while. The maize don big sef," he wrote.

Man rages after someone planted crops inside mum's 6 plots of land situated behind university. Photo credit: Chief_Papichulo/X.

Reactions as stranger begins farming on land

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Maruf Muhammed said:

"Under the law, if you harvest everything and give him nothing, he can't sue you. He who owns the land owns everything on it. See the case of Olorundami v Ijumu local government 2018 LPER-45857 CA."

Morning Star said:

"There should be a law that protects her farm produce even thou you own the land and she used it without permission."

Hucchey said:

"I am not a lawyer lol but I think a law exist that protects the crops until harvest then you take back your land. The dynamics of law is crazy. That's all I know. Nothing is ever fully certain."

Yemsss said:

"Seems this is the new norm now, they’ll just be daring somebody, someone also used my mom’s land to plant cassava, not just land o, there’s a building on it o, just because they stopped working on the building for about 2 months now, he turned it to a farm."

Ifedolapo wrote:

"Just tell him to send your share. And warn him to not start another season planting."

Mukaheel said:

"Naso them dey always do for sites. You gas go para for them and you have to fence everything round so nobody can access the place."

Chases said:

"Lol for my estate dem dey fly fence to plant, these people really no send. na hustle mentality and survival instinct."

Onechojo reacted:

"If u go there ones a while as claimed, u would have seen when he started. He saw bush and used the opportunity."

Kush Deniyi said:

"Guy try and do quick and collect it back these people wicked I no Wetin my mama eyes see before we collect our land back. If not men step ground to his place by now self we for not see the land back."

Dsrtquin added:

"Unfortunately it’s not a laughing matter, as funny as e dey, because pesin wey decide to use the land fit think say na him own, I would expect d matter dey table now."

See the post below:

Man who bought land for N15 million laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his pain on social media after finding out that some people were fighting over his piece of land.

According to the young man, he bought the land for N15 million only to discover that it was being dragged for N37 million.

