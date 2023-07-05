A young lady confidently answered Uniport's VC, Prof Owunari Georgewill, when she was asked to explain the reason for her indecent dressing

The undergraduate told the VC she was well comfortable in the clothes, a response that angered Owunari

Many people surrounding the lady had to tell that she was speaking to the VC and needed to measure her words

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A young man shared a video capturing the moment the VC of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), Prof Owunari Georgewill, saw a student in skimpy clothes.

He was passing by a corridor when he saw her and questioned the student. When the undergraduate told him she felt comfortable in it, he got angry.

People had to quickly tell the lady the man is her VC. Photo source: @kingjaja

Source: TikTok

Lady in skimpy clothes faced VC

The VC immediately asked the girl to write down her matric number and other details, an act that suggested she was about to face expulsion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

People around the student asked her if she did not know she was talking to the VC. A man among his entourage told the girl her manner of speech was bad. The student got scared and started pleading for mercy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Modline Elewa said:

"I will give him wrong reg number wrong department even my name go wrong then I go Dey wear hijab come class no be my school fee go waste."

tianadidi said:

"I must commend her confidence she said I’m comfortable in it."

user4684383033318 said:

"Mad generation always fooling n disgracing their parents everywhere,kudos to this VC i dont know we still hav your type in today's Nigeria University."

Kelvin Walsh said:

"Camera man only had one job."

ABU TWINS said:

"But she’s comfortable I don’t understand."

Ashlex_vivian said:

"She even wear white socks."

anidiobu said:

"Woke generation in the mud…ndi ara."

Chika said:

"I'm comfortable in it, that's nice."

sirjon80 said:

"100% support the VC.There is urgent need to sanitizer & bring decency in our universities."

Poshybella said:

"The way I will gv him wrong details... even computer will shock when they type in the name."

Pretty student crushed on lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian undergraduate made a video of her lecturer, who she always crushes on. She said he is the reason she loves school.

The pretty lady filmed the lecturer while he was addressing some undergraduates. As the man talked, students listened with rapt attention.

Lady saw handsome man on campus

In other news, a young Nigerian lady (efemezino2) made a short video of a young man she saw while on campus who was about to get something.

Seeing how very handsome the young man was, the lady recorded the undergraduate secretly. She said that she saw him at Delta State University.

Source: Legit.ng