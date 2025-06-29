Authorities have decided to waive the tuition fees for 14 students of BJ Medical College who were injured in the plane crash

The crash occurred on June 12 when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 passengers and crew onboard

A medical association requested the fee waiver, and the university shared what would happen to those who had already paid

Following the plane crash that injured students of BJ Medical College in India, the authorities have decided to waive the school fees of the affected students.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Authorities waives off the tuition fees for 14 students of BJ Medical College who were injured in the plane crash. Photo: Hindustan Times, Sam Panthaky

Source: Getty Images

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, the Gujarat University declared that the tuition fees of 14 students who were injured in the crash would be waived.

Tuition fee for injured students waived off

The Junior Doctors’ Association had on Wednesday, June 25, requested the university authorities to waive the fees.

Citing a “serious impact” on their physical and mental health along with financial pressure, the association requested to waive the fees of medical students seriously injured in the plane crash.

The association said:

“It is our request from the university authorities that the educational fees of the affected students be waived off. This will be a source of support for the students and their families at this time.”

Dhaval Gamit, the president of the association, said

“Based on our request, the university has announced to waive off the tuition fee of 14 injured students, studying in MBBS and MD courses. Also, it has been decided that the fee they have submitted will be returned to them.”

Gujarat University declares that the tuition fees of 14 students who were injured in the crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

Injured student shares plane crash experience

A student of BJ Medical College, Keshav Bhadana, shared what he witnessed when an Air India plane crashed into his school and killed his four friends.

The first-year medical student said he was eating with five of his friends when they heard a loud bang.

Keshav, who lost four of his friends to the crash, shared how he escaped with injuries in different parts of his body.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng