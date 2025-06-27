A Nigerian man has caught the attention of social media users with a photo showing a 5-storey building located in a residential area

The building was constructed using iron shipping containers as building blocks, rather than the well-known concrete blocks

In the photo shared via the X app, it was obvious that different colours of containers were merged together to construct the building

A building structure has been making waves on social media, captivating the attention of users with its unique design.

A five-storey building, situated in a residential area, went viral on X due to its unconventional construction materials.

Photo of 5-storey building constructed with containers goes viral. Photo credit: Igor Alecsander/ Getty images, Ceyram/X. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Twitter

Man shows off 5-storey 'container' house

The building's framework is comprised of iron shipping containers, a shift from the normal use of concrete blocks.

A photo of the building, shared by @ceyram on the X app, showed the creative use of containers in various colours, merged together to form the structure.

The photo sparked curiosity among online users, with many taking to the platform to discuss the building's durability.

The owner of the post posed a question to contractors and construction experts, asking:

"The contractors on the timeline, please how durable is this?"

Man displays 5-storey building made with containers. Photo credit: Ceyram/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail storey-building constructed with containers

The use of shipping containers as building blocks is an innovative style that piqued the interest of many.

While some Nigerians expressed admiration for the structure's design, others raised questions about its long-term viability.

Sir Peee said:

"It’s even dangerous, imagine a nakedd electrical wire touches the wall, elecric shock will k!ll everybody in entire building."

Simple Mile said:

"I won’t recommend it for a accommodation purpose."

Ifalohun said:

"Very durable, wood pallets can be introduced exterior, then do your screeding and pain (emulsion paint), interior, do your electrical conduits, add ply woods and do screeding and apply painting."

Tony said:

"Majority think people will pack in the way it is on the picture. By the time we finish with it. It will go for 24b."

Obia Bewu said:

"I think it is cheaper than using cement and block, and trust me, it can last longer and be safer in case of collapsing or any other issues."

Bailer said:

"This is not making any atom of sense to me, each 40 ft Container is worth over 3 million naira, so it's expensive to start with, containers are usually are extremely hot when the sun is shining, so u will have to spend excess money to pad the containers to make it habitable."

AA Possible said:

"Container is not 3m. And yes, it's cheaper than a reinforced concreteand also has a higher tensile strength that concrete. It can be insulated with fiber which is a better insulator than concrete. Biggest downside is corrosion. You need to always paint to prevent corrosion."

Idam Eni said:

"I sell Containers, 40 ft Containers are above 3 million naira, if u can sell it cheaper than that from a credible source, I have buyers."

Raphael Senyo added:

"I like how you asked of durability. So since its steel it stronger than a reforced concrete structure. But your worry will have to be a proper coating from corrosion. And another issue will be you requiring air-conditioning alot because of the metal. Now my only concern here is; I will want to hope the stacked containers are well connected and there's efficient connections at the joints to ensure it does not topple over. And if there is enough lateral bracing to ensure the building is laterally stable enough. It's okay."

See the post below:

Man builds house with containers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative man demonstrated that there are other things containers can be used for other than conveying big and heavy items.

The man made a big house out of 11 containers and furnished its interior with nice household items and fittings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng