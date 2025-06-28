A drunk man onboard an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi on June 28 caused a scene, sparking safety concerns

A drunk man onboard an Air India plane caused a scene with his co-passengers during a flight, sparking safety concerns.

The flight was from Amritsar to Delhi, and the passenger was involved in an altercation with crew members and other passengers.

A drunk man on an Air India flight causes a scene with fellow passengers.

As reported by Mint, the unruly passenger, who appeared to be in his mid-40s, was onboard the plane with his wife and child on Saturday, June 28.

Though the man acted aggressively while boarding the plane, he was allowed to board.

Drunk man creates scene on Air India plane

During the flight, he got into an altercation with a co-passenger, and an Air India cabin crew member had to interfere.

Attempts by the crew member to calm him seem abortive, as while the plane was rapidly descending towards landing, the man simply got up from his seat and entered into a quarrel with a co-passenger.

The co-passenger was then moved to a business class seat immediately by an Air India crew member.

Air India reacts after a drunk passenger on one of its flights disturbed crew members.

Following the landing of the plane in Delhi, the unruly passenger was handed over to the airport security.

Air India reacts to drunk man’s behaviour

The authorities of Air India reacted to the incident, giving details of the issue and how it was handled.

A spokesperson from Air India said:

“Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour occurred on board flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on 28 June 2025. During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger.

“The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive. Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business class seat for the duration of the landing.

“Following a complaint by the second passenger, the pilot-in-command notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight’s arrival in Delhi.

“The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour and prioritizes the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew. We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview."

This occurrence comes days after an Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff and killed 241 people onboard, causing the authorities to announce a compensation fee for the families of the victims.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

