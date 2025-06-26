An Indian man, Rashmi Chauhan, shared his experience of narrowly escaping death after driving towards a plane crash site in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Rashmi was driving towards the crash site but immediately made a U-turn after hearing the explosive sound from the accident.

Driver makes U-turn, escapes plane crash scene

A dramatic video showing a car moving away from the Air India plane crash scene had gone viral on social media.

The man who drove the car, a developer, shared how he managed to make a U-turn after seeing the explosion from the plane crash.

Watch the video here:

The incident occurred when he was proceeding on his usual route. All of a sudden, the Air India plane crashed metres ahead of his vehicle.

Rashmi said:

"I was driving normally when suddenly there was this massive explosion. I have never heard such a deafening blast in my entire life. The impact was so severe that debris from the aircraft landed on my car.”

On seeing the incident before him, the quick-thinking driver immediately made a U-turn to distance himself from the crash site.

Rashmi considered himself the "luckiest person in the world", as his split-second decision to make a U-turn saved his life and delivered him from potential death or deadly injury.

He added:

"If I had been just few seconds earlier on that road, I shudder to think what could have happened. By God's grace, I escaped what could have been a fatal situation.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

