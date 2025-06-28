A Nigerian baker is trending on social media after she shared two photos of a beautiful cake she crafted

According to the lady, she recently enrolled for a tutorial where she learned 3D baking, and she decided to practice it

The photos she posted showed that she baked her cake to look like a human being, and many people could not get enough of it

A Nigerian lady who is a baker has been praised by social media users because of a beautiful cake she baked.

The lady posted photos of the nice-looking cake on X and told her followers that she recently learned 3D baking.

Many people appreciated the lady for the cake she baked. Photo credit: X/Cake Chancery.

According to @TheCakeChancery, she decided to practice what she learned during the class and to also share the outcome online.

She said:

"And my journey as a cake sculptor just got activated officially. I took a 3D cake sculpting class/training, and here’s the result. Another certification in the bag, new skills bagged."

However, some people said they might find it difficult to eat the cake because it looked so real, like a human being.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares photos of beautiful cake she baked

@LadyGrasha said:

"Congratulations and cheers to more achievements."

@Pepsi_addict__

"Please, what's the cost of doing something like this? I go like run am."

@FragScentuary said:

"Each time I remember how your Cake story started, I smile and praise God for you. You're just one resilient Babe and I stan."

@kingsley4eva said:

"In witchcraft/sorcery, when a cake is designed in the image of a person, then cut up, shared, & devoured, it is called " Spirit eating" It's not a good thing (for the one one being ate). Take note."

@Ada_mummyya said:

"As usual, this is amazing sis! The best ever."

@SymplyKemi_ said:

"How can I like this more than once?. This is amazing."

@itz_amarah said:

"I think you’re so talented. Well done."

@EchoOscarOscar said:

"Cutting into this would feel like "murder" to me. Even worse if it is red under that icing."

@ruthybass said:

"This is so beautiful. God bless the works of your hands."

@harjhyke1 said:

"Make I no talk cause like seriously I don't know what to say cause this is just creativity at it peak, kundus for you Anike my woman."

@GenieMartini said:

"You mean this is a cake? Ou must be a sculptor as well. Congratulations, Nike. Inspiring!"

@omoblaqee said:

"This is another of cake decoration, waiting for when you will do a full body decor cake. Make I follow you first."

@general1910_ said:

"Omo, no be ordinary work you dey do now oooo. Ekira fun mama."

Lady bakes cake for Dangote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the beautiful cake she baked to celebrate the birthday of Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The cake has many special features which help to highlight the contributions of the industrialist to the Nigerian economy.

For instance, the large cake baked by the lady showed Dangote Cement, Dangote Refinery, Dangote Floor and Dangote Salt.

