A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the beautiful cake she baked to celebrate the birthday of Alhaji Aliko Dagote

The cake has many special features which help to highlight the contributions of the industrialist to the Nigerian economy

For instance, the large cake baked by the lady showed Dangote Cement, Dangote Refinery, Dangote Floor and Dangote Salt

A creative lady showcased a cake she baked to celebrate the 68th birthday of Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

In a heartwarming video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed off the cake, which highlights Aliko Dangote's strides as an industrialist.

The lady baked the cake to celebrate Alhaji Aliko Dangote's birthday. Photo credit: Facebook/Dewdrops Cakes.

Source: Facebook

The baker, @dewdropscakes, was spotted dancing around the magnificent cake and showing off the various parts.

The cake shows Dangote Refinery, Dangote Cement, Dangote Floor, Dangote Salt and some Dangote trucks.

The cake caught the attention of many social media users, who went to the comment section to praise the talent displayed by the lady.

The lady went viral after she shared a video of the cake she baked to celebrate Aliko Dangote. Photo credit: Facebook/Dewdrops Cakes.

Source: Facebook

She said on Facebook:

"The love has been massive. Facebook...Tiktok...the love has been huge. To everyone who has just come in here...we welcome you with plenty love...because Love Leads here. Thank you to everyone bakers who has been mentioning our name on the blogs where the cakes have ben posted....we are so grateful. Your kind words...we are grateful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady bakes cake to celebrate Dangote

Ukachi Orikara said:

"Kudos to your great job, more wisdom and strength Dewdrops."

Vivian Obongha said:

"Congratulations ma, I tap and connect intentionally to be greater than you. Congratulations once more."

Ruth Kingsley said:

"Great job Ma, you are truly the boss. God bless you, more grace."

Regina Ndoma said:

"This cakes just left me speechless. Where is odogwu parara please come and see the highest ODOGWU. Ma God will continue to give you more wisdom to continue to create magnificent cakes. Much love ma."

Emmanuel Nazzyangel Obikwelu said:

"Woow! Just woooow! This is creative, a beautiful work of art. Keep it up."

Eudorah Oprah Ama said:

"Now, this is a true work of art ma’am, not my work, not my cake but I'm emotional seeing this. Wow!!!!"

Joy Aume-Andoor Jinadebaker said:

"A beautiful work of art. Congratulations my senior colleague. This is simply amazing. Well done to you and your team."

Kwuofu Doris Ukamaka said:

"Please, are you in Lagos? I really love your work and would like to work with you if it's not too far from my place, please."

Tahash Confectionary said:

"If not God then who? God is amazing. May the grace to create more never depart from you."

Lady buys bottles of engine oil for her boyfriend on his birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady has gone viral after she shared the type of gift she bought for her boyfriend on his birthday celebration.

The lady went the extra mile and bought an unusual gift for her boyfriend, but many people said she did the right thing.

According to the lady, she bought four bottles of engine oil for her man and gifted them to him on the day of his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng