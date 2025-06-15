Tech expert Aaron Rheins used a flight simulator to recreate the doomed Air India flight and suggest possible reasons behind the tragic incident

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025

In his TikTok video, Aaron said the plane had some flap deployment before the crash, countering claims that a lack of flaps caused the disaster

A tech expert, Aaron Rheins, has used a flight simulator to determine possible causes of Air India flight that killed 241 passengers on board

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

Air India: Expert Uses Flight Simulator to Determine Possible Causes of Crash That Killed 241 People

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

In a video by @aaronrheins on TikTok, the tech enthusiast used a flight simulator to show how the plane may have flown in the air before it crashed.

A flight simulator is a machine designed to resemble an aircraft's cockpit, with computer-generated images that mimic the pilot's view and the aircraft's motion.

The tech expert said:

“This is a replication of air India flight 171 using a flight simulator. Since there aren’t so many videos of the incident, I thought this could give you guys a better understanding of how the flight actually went (as accurately as I could.)

Air India: Expert Uses Flight Simulator to Determine Possible Causes of Crash That Killed 241 People

In another video, Aaron debunked some claims about the possible cause of the crash.

He said:

“Many people are claiming the plane had no flaps and that’s what caused the crash but this footage caused flaps and slates on the plane’s wing. Maybe only five degrees of flaps but that’s not unusual. Now did they take off with say 15 degrees and retract too early? It’s possible. I have no idea.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail expert’s analysis of Air India flight

🇦🇱𝕀𝕝𝕪𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟🇽🇰 said:

"If no fuel it wouldnt cause fire but one of the problems is he took off to early and the gear is still on the gears should’ve been off since bro took off."

Jonathin 26 said:

"I mean isn't this unusually unsafe for the planes to lift off over the houses.. Cant the biuld a airport separately."

Dylan Barn said:

"Don’t care what anyone says there is no way he was even on that plane and knew there were gonna crash plus to open a door and jump out I don’t believe for 1 minute he survived that crash so no he wasn’t on that plane."

@Emmetmc23 said:

"A pilot has given his theory that the co-pilot has accidentally put the flaps down instead of raising the landing gear not letting the plane rise up."

Families submit DNA samples to identify victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash.

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother.

According to the hospital, over 190 relatives have submitted their DNA samples, which were being verified so that they could be used to identify bodies at the crash site.

