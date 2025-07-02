A Vienna-bound Air India jet encountered a severe altitude loss shortly after departing from India's capital, causing an automated warning to the pilots

The crew fortunately managed to stabilise the aircraft, and it subsequently landed safely in Vienna after a nine-hour flight

The incident is being probed by aviation authorities, coinciding with an ongoing investigation into a recent Air India crash that claimed many lives

An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft experienced a great drop in altitude shortly after departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing a warning from the ground proximity warning system.

The incident happened on a flight bound for Vienna, just two days after a devastating Air India crash claimed 241 lives.

Air India aircraft plummets 900 feet mid-air

The plane, which took off in the early hours of June 14, received a "Don't sink" caution, indicating a rapid descent.

Fortunately, the pilots were able to recover and regain control, allowing the aircraft to complete its nine-hour journey and land safely in Vienna at 8:34 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported among the passengers.

The incident has caused an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation regulator.

Air India reported the matter to the DGCA in accordance with regulations and initiated further investigation upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, People reports.

The pilots involved have been removed from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to DGCA in accordance with regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation," an Air India spokesperson said.

The investigation comes amidst ongoing probes into Air India flight 171, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, resulting in 241 fatalities.

Investigators have recovered the two black boxes from the crash site, which, although damaged, remain usable.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Indian Union Minister of Civil Aviation, noted that this development would significantly aid the enquiry into the incident, marking an important step forward in the investigation.

"This marks an important step forward in the investigation. This will significantly aid the enquiry into the incident," he said.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but the recovery of the black boxes is expected to provide crucial hints.

Reactions keep trailing Air India crash

Netizens on TikTok are still mourning the loss of over 240 people to the devastating Air India crash.

@haze said:

"May your families and friends that have gone before you light your way home safely tonight. May you all Rest in peace now till we all meet again someday. My thoughts and prays go out to your families and friends during this sad time. May they find the strength to carry on without you someday."

@Jane stated:

"God bless you all and may your god give you eternal peace in heaven and i am sending my deepest sympathy to your families at this difficult time."

@den & luigi said:

"So do sad my thoughts are with all the families that have lost a loved one on that plane."

@teetime565 said:

"Now in the arms of our lord Jesus Christ. May our heavenly father God bless there familys to know that they will see them in heaven. Amen."

@dave5 added:

"My sincere condolences go out to all the families who lost a family member/s or friend/s in this devastating crash. R.I.P & God Bless Everyone."

CCTV footage of Air India crash surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Indian government is probing the Air India Flight 171 crash from multiple angles, including the possibility of sabotage, as investigators analyse data from the plane's black boxes and CCTV footage.

The crash, which happened shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, claimed 241 lives and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

