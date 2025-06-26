A woman shared a photo showing the list of mountains provided by her daughter when she was asked to mention five mountains in Nigeria

According to the photo, which was posted on TikTok, she mentioned prayer mountains instead of actual mountains

The photo attracted many reactions on TikTok as netizens joked her daughter must have been to several prayer mountains

A woman shared a funny photo which shows what her daughter scored on a school classwork.

In the classwork, she was told to list the names of five mountains in Nigeria.

A child mentioned prayer mountains instead of actual mountains. Photo credit: TikTok/@sopadeayomide.

Source: TikTok

The photo, which was posted on TikTok by @sopadeayomide shows that the child scored zero.

The child failed because instead of mentioning the names of actual mountains, she went about listing prayer mountains.

The mother said:

"This child decided to disappoint me."

Some people who commented on the photo said the child mentioned the ones she knew.

She listed:

"Ori oke Baba biye, Ori Oke Akande lede, Ori oke Ikoyi, Ori Oke Idahunsi Adurax, Oni Oke Gbogunmi."

The lady expresses disappointment at her child's performance. Photo credit: TikTok/@sopadeayomide.

Source: TikTok

Prayer mountains: Reactions trail child's classwork

@SAW said:

"The werey no con do mistake mention ori oke Olumo at all."

@Ayobami Adeoti said:

"Made me remember when I was in JSS 1 and was given an assignment in yoruba : Ko ere osupa meta. Please ask me why I wrote Saheed Osupa’s songs."

@Smith said:

"This is the disadvantage of too much of bible studies."

@Lilcee said:

"Please where ori oke gbogunmi dey?."

@Febi.Sola said:

"Who else was expecting Mountain of Fire?"

@Joseph Lordvic said:

"She no put Mountain of Fire... Na why she score zero."

@Ere-Ola said:

"This my guy na Cac member nothing Una wan tell me."

@Dammyrichie said:

"E get am ooo se no be mountain una dey call am ni."

@Wunmi_21 said:

"The boy father don cast and bind for plenty mountain."

@FASHgallery said:

"This is very small thing my students are capable to do."

@Aderonke Adunola said:

"Disappoint you ke? Na the mountains wey he know he write na?"

@iamadedigold said:

"She mention ori oke or didn’t she she suppose add mountain of fire to am."

@£RIC_MON€¥ said:

"How teacher go even ask this kind of question self."

@my goodness said:

"This is Nigeria for us. Na watin him know him talk na."

@mexmex6062 said:

"The fact he or she knows mountain means Oke says a lot."

@Mannystar_hair said:

"When Dey suppose Dey class na different ori ole you Dey carry dem go."

@Ayinke said:

"The child don hear program on radio die or make the mother dey take dem go all the oriokes."

Student cries after discovering carryover in her result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student had cried out emotionally after she saw that she had a carryover in her result.

According to the student, she was already being stressed out by her final year project, only to discover one carryover in her results.

She said she would have to rewrite the course, but she wondered who would pay her rent and school fees for the extra year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng