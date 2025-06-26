A Nigerian lady who lives abroad said she could not see her husband for four days, and she was not happy

In a video which is trending on social media, the lady lamented that living abroad is hard and that many people don't know

When her husband finally returned home, she and her two children rushed outside to welcome him with joy

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who said living abroad is difficult.

In the video, which is trending online, the lady lamented that she stayed for four days without seeing her husband.

The video shared on TikTok by Atinuke Owoeye shows the lady in her car as she told her audience she hadn't seen her husband.

She counted the number of days she had stayed without seeing her man and noted that life abroad is hard.

"Today is day one of me not seeing my husband. Today is day two of me not seeing my husband. Today is day number three of me not seeing my husband. But then while I was driving, I was just jumping from one thought to another. Life abroad is hard. We are just trying to put a smile on faces but it is really hard."

According to Atinuke, her husband did not travel. She said he was engaged at work and that they are yet to find the balance between work and life.

"No, he didn’t travel. It’s just our work pattern and shift hours. We haven’t found the balance yet… still trying. Same house. Different shifts. This is our life right now. Immigrant life isn’t always what you see online. We’re tired. We’re trying. But we keep going."

Reactions as lady abroad fails to see husband for four days

@IamEkene_ said:

"At least, you aren't calling him useless man because he works hard and can't provide. Better this than what we have here in Nigeria."

@TheRealGulu said:

"Since it's so hard you guys should come back now. You guys are always trying to discourage others from coming over despite the fact that you guys are safe and can afford the good things of life. Stop it. Others are coming whether you like it or not."

@justkency said:

"Why won't life be hard. Your husband has taken so much shift so that he can make monthly car notes payment for the CLA Benz he is driving."

@Nnewi300 said:

"It's part of your new reality. Start getting used to it. You work hard for every f*cking dollar."

@opinionfreaky said:

"Life everywhere is difficult if you are not on the top of a food chain."

@gwachi7 said:

"Na you go dey pick shift like who dey owe gbese. Work your normal hours, go home, and be with your family. To be driving 2 cars, one being a benz and not have time for your family is diabolical. Probably poor financial decisions or una no rate una selves like that."

Lady says living in America is expensive

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets.

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$.

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket.

