A lady, @finn_gerian, has packed her bags and relocated to Nigeria after a year in Finland.

She announced her decision on TikTok with a video documenting her flight from Finland to Nigeria.

Why lady relocated to Nigeria

Via her clip, she explained that it was really difficult living far away from family and friends, as she was lonely and cried every day.

She said she missed seeing familiar faces in Nigeria and food that reminded her of her childhood.

The Nigerian lady added that she missed Nigeria's weather, meals and communal living.

According to her, in Nigeria, everyone checks on you and looks out for you for no reason, which was not the case in Finland. In her words:

"After 1 year in Finland, I packed my bags and came home. Here's why:

"The loneliness. Being far away from family and friends can really su.ck. Crying is part of my daily routine.

"The beautiful chaos. It is weird but I kinda miss it. The familiar faces. I missed seeing people who look and talk like me. The food. I love that everywhere I turn, I see foods that remind me of my childhood.

"The rich blend of spices and flavours...Num!

"The weather. Random gist with strangers. These little conversations about the economy and politics can make your day a little better.

"The communal living. In Africa, people check on you for no reason. Everyone looks out for one another. I miss that. I love my life in Finland, but my heart is in Africa."

Lady's relocation to Nigeria stirs mixed reactions

Massukka said:

"I understand how difficult it is. Home sweet home. I like it how it is in Africa but home is home. I hope all the good happiness for your life."

naturalmystic said:

"I just need 15k euro to leave too, at least i get myself an investment, Apartment and a car then,am good to go."

Lil said:

"I'm hopefully that with all the revolt happening in African countries right now, no one will be forced to leave their home countries again very soon. Happy Homecoming."

piecesoftruthofficial said:

"Europe should just be an economic stop over for Africans....... Remember they built Europe on Africa's Minerals and blood."

Thone said:

"Some are mentally weaker, and therefore return to their home country, some find a good husband and get married,works, and live happier than in their home country, and go on vacation with their new family every year in their home country. Yes, you make friends in Finland if you want, just like a white person makes new friends in your country, It's all about attitude."

Bright Igho said:

"I tried it and after 1 month in Nigeria I ran back. You miss Nigeria until you arrive and realize it's harder and tougher than where you're coming from."

NäinOn said:

"I can't blame you. I was born in Finland and I don't like this country at all."

