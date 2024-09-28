A man has left internet users in stitches after he made a video of what he found inside a gym he patronises

He was amused to see a notice pasted inside the gym warning against indecent and unclad dressing

The man made a video where he funnily shared why the Owerri-based gym management took such an action

A Nigerian man, @okeresamuel_24, has shared the warning note from the management of a gym he uses, which was pasted for all users of the workout area.

@okeresamuel_24 was amused and made a video of the note for netizens to see.

@okeresamuel_24's video had a voiceover which explained what inspired the gym management's notice to gym users.

The notice, typed in capital letters, read, "INDECENT DRESSING (NUDE DRESSING) IS NOT ALLOWED IN THIS GYM..."

@okeresamuel_2's video voiceover explained that the gym management finally got tired of seeing girls naked at the gym. Legit.ng gathered that the gym is located in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to the gym's management notice

Mirellemma said:

"I was always properly dressed !!! But eeeh if u see wetin furor Dey wear for here!!! Haiiii."

Ley said:

"There's this gym near my workplace.. Omo, i just don't understand '' 😀 cause we wan gym?"

Michael Blessing said:

"As in ehh well most of them are not actually there for the gym."

preshdynamicz said:

"I wish I fit just tag one particular girl for my gym walai."

AnnieVii~Nwunye Chief ❤️😊🐦said:

"This is Rento gym 😂😂.

"My former working place.

"The owner is a devoted Christian.

"Sir Emenike aka Kotec😊 He doesn't tolerate oooo😂."

Ugochi Susie said:

"They go loose customers ooo."

tranquility_goddess said:

"Omo I wear baggy clothes wan going to the gym 😩 even if I have shape na insecurities carry me come there no be boys."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 73-year-old woman had challenged younger gym enthusiasts and dared them to a lifting contest.

Heavily pregnant woman working out in gym

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heavily pregnant woman was seen lifting heavy objects in a gym.

Words layered on a short video revealed that the woman was already nine months into her pregnancy and was expecting twins. In the clip shared on X, the pregnant woman showed great strength as she effortlessly lifted heavy objects.

She carried weights, did squats, and performed other workout routines that left netizens stunned and worried.

