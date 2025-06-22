Despite being fed up with life in the United Kingdom, a Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he still cannot return to Nigeria at this time

In an interview with a Nigerian national abroad, the man, who has been in Europe for about 25 years, admitted to feeling nostalgic

He highlighted some serious problems in Nigeria, noting that those things are not happening in the UK

A Nigerian man living in the UK has admitted missing home, but said he cannot move back at this time.

The unidentified man was interviewed by Precious Ubani, a Nigerian content creator in the diaspora, during which he bared his mind on the anomalies in Nigeria.

Why man can't return to Nigeria

The man, in a video Precious shared on TikTok, said he had thought that the UK was close to heaven when he initially relocated, only to realise that was not the case.

He described the UK housing system as nonsensical, claiming it lacks good homes.

The diasporan, who has lived in Europe for about 25 years, said he misses Nigeria, but can't move back due to the police brutality and the spate of kidnappings in the country.

"...Because of the bad government. I listen to Nigerian news everyday because I feel nostalgia. You know, when you listen to news, happenings there, kidnapping, people being killed, you know, the way police intimidate people

"You know, police can't stop me on the road and talk to me anyhow here. But right there (referring to Nigeria), police will intimidate you, take your bank card, force you to get money from the bank. All that nonsense.

"As if we are in, I mean, the system right there in Nigeria has taken us back to about 20 years back. I get scared everyday. I wanna go back. I wanna go home. I don't like here. I've been in Europe for about 25 years. I'm tired..."

He lamented being tired of living in the UK and expressed readiness to return to Nigeria if the problems he highlighted are fixed. He told Precious:

"I wanna go home. If things change there now, I will park my things. I don't have anything doing here. It's stress for me being here."

UK-based Nigerian's outcry stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's outcry below:

Tiku federick said:

"Just Stay away from noise and make a move.Media is full of exaggeration.Nigeria is very big, there will always be bad news to discouraged you.Just prepare well and make a move and stay Silent."

ike said:

"Until Nigerians stop thinking everything is about money and have respect for human dignity their country will not have peace."

Phat TSA said:

"To my surprise, they bad mouth the countries they living in. And they missed their country but they can’t go back."

derickosa0 said:

"I'm going 26 years in Europe too but no one time I miss Nigeria . Only visited once and wasn’t fun . I do miss my mum but Nigeria No."

kinggeorge3309

"Sincerely speaking if our system in Nigeria is 💯 working . Most of us here in Abroad are tired work and work just for the bills no social life no friends no better food. Like we think about HOME everyday."

girl that loves ocean said:

"I honestly don't understand it why don't you go back then or somewhere you like. because it is not about the country but the person. you ran from one country and complained about it and than you miss it. It takes one flight. And I love both Africa and UK but life is a challenge everywhere and always will be then choose what you want and stop spitting on the country you have chosen."

cy.nuris said:

"He needs to cut down his time on listening to Nigerian news bc it is highly discouraging. Then, get a house in a good estate in Ph, Lagos or Abuja, buy a new car, solar inverter for power, Starlink internet and then move bk to Nigeria. He will live very happily. This is how you enjoy Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a PhD graduate who schooled in the UK and returned to Nigeria had shared why he moved abroad again.

Man in Turkey seeks return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in Turkey had begged Verydarkman and Nigerians to help him return to Nigeria.

The man, who is jobless, lamented that his residential permit and passport have expired, and he risks being taken to a "deplorable "deportation centre if apprehended by Turkish police.

He expressed sadness that he can't look for a job in Turkey because of his expired resident permit, and seeks a return to Nigeria and pick up the pieces of his life

