A 17-year-old girl, Prachi Gajjar, was killed when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on June 12

Prachi, alongside her father, Jayesh, was delivering food to her aunt at the hostel when the crash occurred

The plane, which was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 others, with only one survivor

A 17-year-old girl, Prachi Gajjar, was among those killed when an Air India plane crashed into a medical college at lunchtime.

She was delivering food to her aunt at a hostel in the college, alongside her father, Jayesh, when the plane crash happened.

Disha Takkar reveals her last conversation with her best friend, Prachi Gajjar, before the latter was killed by a plane crash. Photo: TOI, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the girl’s best friend, Disha Takkar, revealed her last conversation with the deceased before the tragic incident.

A 17-year-old girl and her father are killed by an Air India plane that crashed into a medical school. Photo: Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Last words of plane crash victim released

Disha, 18, said she had spoken to Prachi on June 11, a day before the tragic incident.

The friends had spent the afternoon at Prachi’s house, where she was teaching Disha computer coding.

They both went to the terrace, and Prachi tightly hugged Disha and said they’d always be together.

Disha said:

"She said, 'No matter what, I'll always be with you. No one can separate us'. We hugged and cried. Who knew we were saying goodbye?"

Afterwards, Prachi insisted on giving Disha a present for her birthday, which was six months ago.

Disha said:

"She kept saying, 'This is the last time, I am giving you something'. I wish I had taken it."

On the fateful day, Prachi called Disha to ask if she'd accompany her father and her to deliver tiffins (a type of food) at Atulyam hostel in BJ Medical school, but Disha declined.

Disha said that at 12 noon, Prachi sent her an Instagram message from her father's phone:

"Call me in the afternoon, I need to talk to you."

Disha saw the message only that evening and replied, "Okay."

At midnight, she felt a sudden urge to speak to her friend. When she called, Prachi's aunt picked up. and broke the news: Prachi, her father, and another aunt had died in the crash.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng