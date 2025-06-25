Kalyani Khatri, a doctor's wife, was trapped in her fifth-floor apartment after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital on June 12

A doctor’s wife, Kalyani Khatri, shared what happened after she was trapped in her fifth-floor apartment after an Air India plane crashed into the BJ Medical school and hospital.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A doctor's wife, Kalyani Khatri, shares what happened after an Air India plane crashed into the BJ Medical school and hospital.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Kalyani was trapped in her house after the plane crash but was rescued 25 minutes later.

Doctor’s wife trapped in apartment shares experience

Kalyani, married to a final-year neurosurgery student, Dr Rushi Katril, was in her apartment on June 12 when she heard a loud sound at 1:41 pm.

The woman, who was also a professional in the medical processing field, shared details of what happened.

She said:

“I was on a business call from my home in the Atulyam quarters for doctors when suddenly, there was a deafening blast. My first thought was a possible terror attack."

Sharing what she did next, Kalyani said:

"I opened the door of my fifth-floor apartment and found the passage full of smoke and soot. I tried to climb down the stairs but on reaching the fourth floor, realised I wouldn't last more than a few minutes in the intense smoke and heat. I went back and locked myself in."

In the attempt, she suffered 9% burns, most of them on the face, hands, and arms from the hot air and smoke.

A doctor's wife shares how she was trapped in her apartment after an Air India plane crashed into a medical school.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rescued her after 25 minutes.

Describing her waiting moment, she said:

“I covered my head with a blanket and rushed out to the balcony and stood there for 25 minutes, which I can say without hesitation, were the longest 25 minutes of my life."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

