A lady was amused after seeing the note that an usher gave her in church, and she posted it on social media

She marvelled that the usher caught her; however, netizens were divided over the words on the note

Her post went viral on the TikTok social media platform, with some people sharing what they would have done if in her shoes

An Aba-based makeup artist, @carolinesplace0, has shown her followers on TikTok the unexpected note that an usher had given her during a church service.

The lady was amused by the note.

A lady was given a note in church by an usher. Photo Credit: @carolinesplace0

Source: TikTok

Content of note from usher

In the note, the unidentified usher appealed to the lady that she was too pretty to allow her phone to distract her in church.

The usher urged her to put away her phone and listen to the pastor's sermon, promising that she won't regret it. The note read:

"Hey beautiful! You are too fine to be distracted with your phone. Kindly drop it. Listen to pastor, you won't regret it. Thank you."

A lady displays the note an usher gave her in church. Photo Credit: @carolinesplace0

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail note lady received from usher

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the note below:

Kolade🥀 said:

"I meann, you could just stat at home if you're goanna be pressing your phone all through the service. Some don't even mute..some would be playing games.. tf?"

isangblessing said:

"I go write my own give am back ☹️. hey usher you too beautiful to put mouth for Wetin no consign you pls mind your business."

Priceless said:

"I hope na male usher because female ushers for my church nor get this kind time oo na grabbing dem sabi."

Favorite baby 🫦 said:

"Na wa ooo which kind day light robbery be this one."

Mabel O said:

"Hey handsome if u were paying attention to what the pastor is saying you won’t have notice me."

Mary931 said:

"Na to just write back saying Abi Ogun Dey kee you."

Rekky’s hair said:

"The usher Dey crush on u nothing u won tell me."

God’s baby girl❤️ said:

"Na to write am back ‘be like una no dey like mind una business for una family’ then give am back."

È ✨ said:

"My church usher go seize the phone."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had lamented after a church's head usher told her she had added weight.

Lady angry after over church usher's action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a lady had got angry after a church usher stopped her from sitting in front because of her sandals.

The lady took to social media to share a photo of the sandals she had worn and added that it was not even a Sunday service.

"...So, I leave my house early so I can be in Church on time and get a comfortable place to sit only to be asked not to sit there because I am putting on sandals? Like, how is that proper? It’s not even Sunday service..." a part of her post read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng