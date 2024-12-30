In a viral video on TikTok, a Nigerian lady lamented after an usher in church commented on her weight

She stated that it was the reason why she had stopped going to church because someone would also comment on her weight

Many who came across the post shared similar experiences they’ve had in churches and advised the lady

A Nigerian lady expressed her disappointment at a comment made by a head usher at a church she attended.

She noted that when the usher told her she had added weight while welcoming her to church.

In the video by @deborahsjourney, the lady said such comments were why she stopped attending church for some time.

She lamented that she received comments about her weight when she decided to start attending church again.

The video was captioned:

“Which kind of wahala is this? I’m tired for real.”

Reactions as lady laments after usher commented about her weight

Many who came across the post shared similar church experiences and advised the lady.

@favours Reality TV said:

"I understand that it’s not polite to say that but that shouldn’t stop u going to church, if na work you go quite."

@SEUNS’DIARY said:

"That is why I am afraid to document my progress on social media,what if I flop what if I stop,what if…..I am human,I am not perfect,keep moving Debby just know that you inspire me."

@clancy.048 said:

"Just ignore them because I think most of them see ur videos online and want to be discouraging u."

@MSKCOLLECTIONS SAGAMUBAGVENDOR said:

"What me i know is there is progress,no mind them,someone is telling me she’s not seeing changes in me and i lost interest in it but now no going back."

