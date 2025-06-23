A Nigerian lady has melted hearts with her moment with a cleaner who video-bombed her recording in a public restroom

She posted a short clip showing when the cleaner walked into the restroom, unaware that the lady was recording herself

The video has gone viral on social media as people commended the lady for her heartwarming action

A lady, @itzdeejah1, has shared a clip showing her fun moment with a cleaner who interrupted her recording in a restroom.

"It’s not personal but my video should be," she captioned the clip posted on TikTok.

A video shows when a lady made a cleaner to join her restroom recording. Photo Credit: @itzdeejah1

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, the lady moved back a bit after setting up her smartphone for a selfie video.

Suddenly, a cleaner appeared on the scene and unknowingly stepped into the lady's camera view

"Just say hi to the camera. Just say cheese," the lady encouraged the cleaner, who was stunned by what was happening.

Shyly, she complied with the lady's request and posed for the camera while smiling.

The lady's video melted hearts on social media.

A lady shows how she made a cleaner join her video recording in a public restroom. Photo Credit: @itzdeejah1

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's video with cleaner stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

himynamescee said:

"She definitely saw the camera but you’re so calm and chilled ❣️you’re better than me."

El_la🧸🪷🍂 said:

"I love how you handled it cause it was obvious you were making a video but seems like she’s tired of waiting for people to always make video before she can work."

tiwalolaoluwa oluwafolakemi said:

"Na you dey her space na she dey duty in her own office you came to make video."

aremu_kpoki_kpoki said:

"I don help you beat that girl from here and I got so disappointed when I watched the video to the end and saw you reacted differently."

Mooresville said:

"She didn’t know. Love how you joke with her tho. Says a lot about a good person like you."

£MMANUEL✨ said:

"The fact that you didn’t get annoyed you deserve an accolade."

Oluwadamilola said:

"She dnt do it intentionally, if she did she wouldn’t have said cheese at the end."

My Chargie❤️ said:

"Y’all agree with me that people are unnecessarily evil? Shey that goat didn’t see the camera?"

Martins said:

"When you see a lady with home training you’ll know."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a lovely moment when a madam was captured dancing with her housemaid.

Lady transforms housemaid's bedroom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had converted a neglected space to a lovely bedroom for her housemaid.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady stated that the room was neglected and shared how she transformed it into a lovely space. The lady cleaned the toilet and bathrooms, adding toiletries and other essentials for the housemaid. She said:

“I will he having a in House help for the first time and lets prepare this room that was neglected. Bathroom shelves, laundry basket and the stuff for tucking in the bed are from organized living by Sky.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng