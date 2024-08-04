A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure on social media over the unpleasant treatment she got in church

She had sat in the front seat and was stunned after an usher told her to leave the seat because of the sandals she wore

The displeased lady shared a photo of her sandals and the cloth she had worn to church on the day it happened

A young Nigerian lady, Angela Onoja, got upset after an usher in church stopped her from sitting in front because of her sandals.

Angela took to social media to share a photo of the sandals she had worn and added that it was not even a Sunday service.

Angela wondered if the usher's action was proper. She wrote on Facebook:

"An usher at Church asked me not to sit at the front seat because of my sandals.

"So, I leave my house early so I can be in Church on time and get a comfortable place to sit only to be asked not to sit there because I am putting on sandals?

"Like, how is that proper?

"It’s not even Sunday service.

"May God purge me of this anger I feel sha."

In a follow-up post, Angela showed the outfit she had worn and criticised those who thought she was chasing clout with her earlier outcry.

Angela, however, did not name the church where it happened.

Outrage trailed the usher's action

Chiamaka Ruth Ozoekwe said:

"God know say I won't move from there.

"All of us go mad for that church.

"So sorry dear, please address this issue, done allow it slide.

"Ndo."

Cassy Onyinyechi said:

"Taaa if I stand make I know wetin cause am.

"I won't try it, let him/her do the very worst he/she can!!!"

Philomena Nwankwo said:

"Nobody send am oooo.

Na to just open mouth talk nonsince.

"Report her to their leader.

"They need quality training.

"Angie ❤️ no vex you hear."

Oluwadamilola Oguntoyinbo said:

"This can make someone never enter the church again. Sorry about your experience."

Ginika Oluchi Okoye said:

"Na u dey respect usher na...

"The ONLY reason I'd obey her/him is if I'm wearing something short!"

Eze Cynthia said:

"It’s well Nne m.

"I’ve been asked to stay in the middle because I was putting on fancy slippers, I no too reason am shaa.

"I guess most modern churches do that now."

