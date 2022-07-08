A pretty madam has been sighted in an interesting video digging it out powerfully on the dance floor with her cute housemaid

The both of them apparently have a good relationship with each other since they were putting on Ankara dresses sewn into uniform

Their dance video has sparked hilarious social media reactions as people bared their minds on their performance

A video showing a young madam and her housemaid dancing is currently making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the pretty madam and her equally cute maid dug it out on the dance floor inside their room.

The two ladies danced like sisters. Photo credit: TikTok/@nelo_okeke.

Source: Instagram

Two ladies dancing nicely in Ankara gown

Both of them were putting on uniformly sewn Ankara which may mean that both of them have a very good relationship.

Their dance video has impressed many social media users with some of them expressing their opinions in the comment section

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

After the video was reposted on Instagram by @gossypmilltv, it got the following reactions:

@official_jimcally said:

"Na oga dey do the video."

@official.wiseboy commented:

"Why Dem come label them?"

@ana_ish23 comented:

"Best video on the internet today."

@symply_buchi said:

"Madam gown short pass help own….madam too wise."

@gylliananthonette reacted:

"They have turned sisters already o...this Is beautiful."

