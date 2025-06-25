A Nigerian lady has shared her happiness with social media users following the completion of her new mansion

In a video, she reflected on her humble beginnings and congratulated herself for succeeding against all odds

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her latest achievement

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds as she shared her excitement with social media users after completing her new mansion.

The excited lady took to TikTok to express her gratitude and reflect on her journey through the challenges of life.

Lady celebrates online as she becomes house owner. Photo credit: @mrskenny2018/TikTok.

Lady overjoyed as she becomes landlady

According to @mrskenny2018 on TikTok, her success story was one that came with a lot of challenges.

Growing up, she faced so much trials 'as a girl child', but the determined lady persevered and achieved her goals.

In an emotional video, she showed off the interior and exterior of her new home, and congratulated herself on the achievement.

"Congratulations to me. I am a landlady now. Forget I see shege growing up as a girl child but today it’s congratulations upon congratulations in my life y’all I welcome myself as the latest landlady in town," she captioned the video.

Lady who saw 'shege' while growing up becomes landlady. Photo credit: @mrskenny2018/TikTok.

Reactions as lady flaunts new house

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@prettyihade said:

"God abeg as you dey bless other people abeg no forget me and my siblings we don too hustle abeg pity us bless us."

@smallie said:

"I manifest this into my future 2026 in the name of Jesus. Good things of the world is mine and not the bad things in Jesus name."

@earthyeatsbynas said:

"I manifest this for all my African brothers and sisters. It’s not easy to breakthrough from our part of the world. May God keep strengthening us."

@Igwe blessing commented:

"I manifest this into my life this night I claim a better and brighter future for myself and son in Jesus name amen."

@Min J said:

"Mine is wedding and beautiful family blessed with beautiful kids. I claim it yeah plus lots of money and maintain that big GOD."

@Brkn Lovi'n hrt said:

"I and My Brother must be very successful In Jesus Christ mighty name I decree AMEN ?and so shall it be."

@ninyemysdee said:

"At what age does the future begin asif am in my future already but not living what tiktok brought me."

@bibah commented:

"This is what TikTok bring for me too I. Can’t wait to start living my luxury life soon."

@yhayra_luv|LifeStyle creator said:

"The lord knows my heart and I can never fill become in his words he said I’m the head but not the tile."

@Jonathan Eghe said:

"The life don hard reach, to come dey question people how them make their money. Claim urs. Congratulations sister suffer dey this life. If you build house as a person 99% of your problem is solve. Home is life "

@Eze Rawlings Onyemaechi said:

"Your aesthetic taste is extremely fantastic but you see that small space you've kept for that grass to grow, TAKE YOUR CROWN."

@Bright Enigmatic said:

"Come ooh na Versace give you money wey you take build House. this one don pass likeness na obsession."

@MABLE said:

"Hey lovelies a blessed good morning I sale unique and classic ladies clothes shoes bags perfumes earrings bangles necklaces rings among others kindly support me ba sweet."

@WOGLO Koffa added:

"How did you do it? Show me the way. Sorry, congratulations. May God protect you and give you health so that you can enjoy yourself properly."

See the post below:

Nigerian man builds duplex in hometown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian millionaire replaced his old family old house in the village with a duplex he built for N65m.

The man's family supervised the project during the demolition phase as different parts of the old building were removed.

