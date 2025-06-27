A tricycle driver, Omprakash Prajapati, who arrived at the medical college just two minutes before the Air India plane crashed into the school, shared how he escaped

A tricycle driver, Omprakash Prajapati, who arrived at the medical school campus two minutes before the Air India plane crash, shared how he escaped.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the man arrived at the medical college campus at 1.37 pm, and the crash happened at 1.39 pm on June 12, 2025.

A driver narrates how he narrowly escaped after he heard the explosion from the plane crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Tricycle driver escapes Air India plane crash

Prajapati, who drove a tricycle known as a rickshaw, arrived at the gate of the medical college campus to pick up his passenger.

A couple of minutes later, he heard three blasts. He then ran to save his life and received burn injuries on both his legs.

He said:

"As I was about to enter the gate, I heard three deafening blasts. My first instinct was that it could be some bomb blasts. Soon, I realised that it was a plane crash. Fearing for my life, I ran, leaving behind my rickshaw and even my mobile phone.

"I was just 30 to 50 metres from the blast site, and the heat from the explosion was too much. In the chaos, as I ran to save my life, I received burns on the sole of my foot. If the ride had been booked a couple of minutes earlier, I would have been inside the campus. The thought sends shivers through my body.”

He also shared what happened with his passengers after the plane crash.

The man said:

"I think it was doctors who booked the ride for Asarwa railway station, and soon after the plane crash, the ride was cancelled. Probably the doctors cancelled the ride as it would have been difficult to come out.

"I pray to God that the doctors who booked their ride are safe. After I was discharged from the hospital, I tried to contact them to find out about their safety but could not find their phone numbers.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

