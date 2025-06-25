A Nigerian man who deals in cars said someone came to his shop and paid N45 million for a car but did not take it

According to Uchenna Odu, the car paid for by the customer has been with his dealership since two years ago

He said his company has tried calling the man and also reached out to his bank but they have not seen him since then

A Nigerian man who sells cars said one of his customers who paid for a car did not pick it up.

According to the car dealer, the cost of the vehicle at the time was N45 million.

The man said the man bought a car worth N45 million but left it behind since 2023. Photo credit: Uchenna Odu.

In a post he made on X, the man, Uchenna Odu said the customer paid for the car in 2023.

He said the customer disappeared without picking up the vehicle, prompting his company to start searching for him.

He said:

"A client paid for a vehicle worth ₦45million naira and ghosted us since 2023."

According Odu, his company have tried reaching the man all to no avail, noting that the customer is an orphan.

His words:

"We have tried calling, texting and reaching out to his bank but unfortunately his an orphan. Sincerely what do you think we should do?"

The man shared images of some of the cars he sells as he said a customer left a car he bought. Photo credit: X/Uchenna Odu.

Reactions as man buys car and abandons it

@segunizzy said:

"Hmmmmm hope baba no be akudaya wey want make una help am keep money for him wife and children so family no go collect am sha o."

@AmazingJaypee said:

"Nwanne, the guy man fit dey inside for abroad without anyone knowing since he's an orphan, exercise a while or put it to a judicious use while bearing in mind of his emergence on a God known day."

@enyola

"You can continue to rollover the funds in your business or Fix the fund in an investment account that has flexible withdrawal plan. He might be in EFCC custody or prison or traveled since his TikTok account was deleted. My mechanic has had a similar experience before… a customer brought his car, paid for the work and didn’t come back for his car for three good years. Numbers were not reachable, no call or trace either… the mechanic had even moved to another location by the time he returned from his “travel” but he was able to track him and everything was resolved."

@Chimaizuobi said:

"I dunno, cars depreciate. I’d advise you sell the car and put the money in an investment account. One day, you’d know what actually happened to him. He could be sick, dead, in prison; no one knows."

