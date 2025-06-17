A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly on TikTok after paying the sum of N24,000 during a visit to a cinema with her friend

In a video, she displayed her receipt and remembered the times when she used to pay a smaller sum of N750 to see a movie

Nigerians who came across the video stormed the comments section to lament over the economic situation of the country

A young Nigerian lady has expressed genuine concern over the rising cost of cinema tickets in the country.

Her video sparked angry reactions and lamentation among users about the country's economic situation.

Lady laments after spending N24k at cinema

The lady, who shared a video displaying her cinema receipt, recalled the days when movie tickets were cheaper.

According to @rayomotun3, the ticket price she paid was not the primary issue, but rather the price difference between the tickets sold in the past and present.

She noted that it had become increasingly difficult to socialise outside with friends without breaking the bank.

In her words:

"Guys I just walked out of the cinema right now and throughout while I was there watching I just kept wondering when ticket got so expensive. I mean when I wanted to pay for the ticket, imagine my bill was N24,000. It is not even the price that is my problem. The problem is I remember when we used to watch movies for N750. I went to see a movie with my friend and my bill is N24k. It makes no sense. Things are so expensive. I really miss those days when you go out with your friend and have a budget and really stick to that budget. Now if you don't have you to N20k, you can't even chill with your friend comfortably."

Reactions as lady laments over ticket price

The lady's video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many Nigerians taking to the comments section to share their frustrations about the economic situation.

The cost of leisure activities, such as going to the cinema, had become too expensive for many.

@Humble said:

"If na man carry Una go Una no Dey check the price it’s been like that since you only noticed cause you just paid for the first time."

@Kinen Victor said:

"Na so OS money too increase, I remember when 250 you don run OS but today even 50k no way, I no be movie person so I no really know about movie tickets, but na the one wey Dey affect me I Dey talk."

@Nnene_ said:

"I went to ICM yesterday they said 9500. Omo we used the money to order pizza, I go wait next year e go come out for telegram."

@cc commented:

"It’s been that way for a while now. Just exercise some patience and give the movie some time, it will turn up on telegram."

@Sandra kelvin reacted:

"My husband and I paid 21k to watch mission impossible. Not 3d oo, normal movie, I almost used question to finish the lady behind the counter, asking her why the price is that expensive."

@justinaolaniran commented:

"This one is even better oo have you gone to cinema in kano. Omoh the least movie is 25k without even pop corn or water oo."

@aishatjohnson said:

"Ozone cinema still affordable kinda. It's #9,000 plus but I insist I can't eat popcorn for health reasons so I only pay #5,000 plus for movie ticket and water."

@Geeloworld added:

"When I was in school (unilorin) I could remember every Wednesday and I guess Mondays tickets used to be #500 if u want pepsi with it it’s #600. As a student I could afford it once a week, I used it to unwind from school stress but a freaking 6k plus for ticket is too much."

