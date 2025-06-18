A life coach and author, Ochigbe Oleju Kate, has said she can't marry any man who is not a worker in his church or does not believe in tithing

She opined that many women are in the wrong marriages and relationships because their partners buy them bone-straight hair

Kate maintained that she would do a thorough background check on the stewardship of any man who would seek her hand in marriage

Ochigbe Oleju Kate, a life coach, has stated that she won't say yes to any man who is not serving in any department in his church or does not believe in paying tithes.

The Nigerian lady made the statement during what appeared to be a podcast discussion.

Kate, an author, claimed many women are in the wrong marriages and relationships because their partners buy them bone-straight hair after beating them.

She reiterated that she would conduct a proper church background check on any man who seeks her hand in marriage. In her words:

"See, please, if you are not serving in a department in your church or you are not serving as a steward anywhere, you can't marry me. If you don't believe in tithes as a man, I don't believe I am your wife.

"I know some of you will come and rant under my comments section, but be careful, they don't talk anyhow under my comments section. Do you understand? See, I have majored on what should major in my life. Ladies, I am telling you, be sure that the first thing you are looking out for...Because that is why most of you are in wrong marriages, most of you are in wrong relationships. They are beating you and buying you bone straight. And they are beating you anyhow. See, there is what we call accountability

"Before I marry you as a man, I will...Your name of church, where are you serving, I will go and ask, in your church, even while you tell me."

A short clip of her assertion was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and sparked a debate on the social media platform.

Life coach's assertion elicits mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the life coach's statement below:

@MAGUOWO said:

"Ignorance is the empire of failures and all her problems are rooted in ignorance. She is just a maga and idot and stewpid!"

@fc_acct said:

"My problem is the any she added, my dear your options no too full market like that based on your features oo."

@DrGreen_007 said:

"Yes ! if that what you belive , but my sister chose a kind man and God fearing over this . A man that help, assist , love and encourage humanity above all. been a church member does not men you will have a happy home."

@theboyisgreat said:

"People with inner beauty and many wahala."

@_THE_CRAFT3R_ said:

"With this your face looking like a Domino's pizza slice.

"You sef dey select."

@babydreycee said:

"Majority of you in this CS are utterly stupid, so because she may not appear “beautiful” to you, she shouldn’t have standards, she shouldn’t have choices?

"If you don’t agree to this , Instead of shaming her for her looks , st.fu and go for whoever matches your way of life tf!"

