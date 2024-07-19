A Nigerian lady in Benin Repulic shared some of her experiences after arriving in the West African country

The lady said one thing she observed was that the Benin Republic uses the West African CFA franc as currency

She showed 50,000 CFA, worth about N135,000, and she had five pieces of them in 10,000 CFA denomination

The lady said the Benin Republic, a West African country, has a school system in which students wear the same type of uniform.

The lady said the Benin CFA has a 10,000 denomination.

Sharon Udofia noticed that students in public schools go home by 12 noon for a break and then return to school again by 3 pm to close by 5 pm.

Checks on Exchange Rate 247 and Exchange Rates showed that the 50,000 CFA was worth up to N135,000 as of July 19.

Reactions as lady shows 50,000 CFA

@Tenny Eddy (SWB) said:

"Explain the house rent well and caution fees. it’s a bit confusing."

@Deborah arinseh said:

"They have even 100k I think as 1 note oooo."

@Thoonia__ said:

"The school going home 12 and returning. Love your contents."

@Soldout_forYeshua said:

"It's holding 50k in 5 notes. Risky business."

@David Victor Junior said:

"Guy that uniform no be here."

@Fina reacted:

"That school own is sweet, 12 pm go home I won’t come back again."

@Pmoney Ignace said:

"I am from Bènin republic. I love what you are doing."

@Këñzíē Kwïñs said:

"Funny enough as Cameroonians, we can relate to some of the things you mentioned both in your part one and two."

Nigerian lady travels to Cameroon

A Nigerian lady toured Cameroon after travelling to the country through the land border.

The lady said she was currently in Limbe, Cameroon and that she was able to withdraw the local currency with her card.

She said she used her Nigerian bank card and showed when she slotted it into an ATM and got cash, which she spent.

