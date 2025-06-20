A Nigerian nurse got worried after realising she had spent N85k on electricity in her new apartment, in less than a month

She involved a NEPA official to check her meter to ascertain what was consuming her electricity units, as she had not installed any appliances in the apartment

What she found out was heartbreaking and elicited massive reactions on social media, with some advising her on what to do

A nurse, identified as Erhima Ighoyoma, has narrated how she discovered what was consuming her electricity in her new apartment after spending N85k on light units in less than a month of moving in.

The nurse made a video showing how she involved a NEPA official to check her meter, where it was first discovered that the house's pumping machine was connected to it.

A lady says she spent N85k on electricity in her new apartment. Photo Credit: @everydaywithyoma

Source: TikTok

However, Ighoyoma was told that it was what was responsible for the massive electricity usage. The NEPA official discovered that someone else had tapped her electricity, without her knowledge.

She was told the person uses her electricity when she turns on the generator. This discovery blew the lady away. Her narration in the video partly read:

"Since I moved into this apartment, I have bought light like N85k. It didn't even occur to me immediately. It was yesterday I wanted to buy another light and I was like, 'Hold on, I have bought N20k light like four times. Wetin dey occur in less than one month?' Omo. So, I called someone that I know at NEPA office and they came to check my lights.

"Lo and behold, the pumping machine is connected to my meter. Now, they are saying the pumping machine connected to my meter does not mean that I should buy lights that much. That maybe, the meter itself has problem.

"The man now disconnected everything and told me that someone else is tapping from my lights and when I on my gen, they also end up having light...The thing just scattered my head because I was like why, what is going? I have not even put any appliance in my house..."

A lady says she bought electricity worth of N85k in less than a month. Photo Credit: @everydaywithyoma

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's electricity usage discovery stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's discovery below:

Timiisgeihhh said:

"Nigerians are selfish. They act like you are responsible for their socio economic status and rather than elect better government they extort citizens that are struggling just as much as they are. Very wicked and vile people."

andrewohis said:

"I tapped my landlord's gen with a surge protector till I graduated, transferred the room to my friend and gave him the code. The man later disconnected it before he graduated. Same period, I did for another of my friend in his lodge, he used it till he graduated."

Taurus ♉️11 said:

"My mom actually tried a hack when noticed this as somebody who knows how to use generator properly , two neighbors were using our generator light when my mom noticed she didn’t confront but offed everything electrical appliances in the house , turned the generator to the highest voltage and all we were hearing was how come , Jesus , none dared to confront her."

OmaLicha said:

"The meter we have now in my apartment is one person per meter. Guess what when someone tapped into my meter it got locked immediately both the tapper and me that owns the meter does not have light."

SKINCARE VENDOR IN ASABA said:

"Waittttt; don’t disconnect😭,there’s a way to do it;off your appliances,put your gen to highest watts; their appliances go blow🙂…thank me later."

Ademishewah 🦋🦋 said:

"Lemme give you a trick as someone who works with a disco. Put on your generator when there’s no supply, call a generator mechanic and ask him to put the generator on the highest level Azzzinnnnn highest voltage! Watch miracles happen in the flat of the person tapping your light and come and thank me later. The funny thing, the evil doer won’t be able to confront you! Works like magic."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK had cried out over the high electricity bill abroad.

Lady buys N40k worth of electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented the unfavourable number of units after buying electricity worth N40k.

The lady, who lives in Lagos, appears to fall under the area which is classified as Band A. Band A electricity users pay more than others who fall under a different classification. She said:

"If I wasn't someone's mum I would wailed out this morning. This is for shop with heavy machines. And since Monday we have not had light."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng