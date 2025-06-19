Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Air India Crash: Elderly Woman Shares Last Thing Late Pilot Told Her That Still Haunts Her
People

Air India Crash: Elderly Woman Shares Last Thing Late Pilot Told Her That Still Haunts Her

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

An elderly woman burst into tears as she recounted the last thing the late Air India pilot told her

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: