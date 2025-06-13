A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the unexpected item that she found inside one of her male workers' bag

According to her, the young man had only spent three weeks with her before she checked his bag and found it

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman was thrown aback when she found a huge amount of money hidden in one of her male workers' bag.

She posted a video that quickly went viral on social media, with many users sharing their similar experiences.

Woman displays cash she found with male worker

The lady, identified by the handle @faithingod on TikTok, took to the platform to share a video of the bundle of money.

In the clip, she disclosed that the young man had been working for her for less than three weeks before she saw the stash of naira notes.

She found the tied bundle of cash when she decided to check the employee's bag for an undisclosed reason.

"This was found in one of my boys' bag. Under three weeks of staying with us," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady sees cash in worker's bag

The video quickly gained attention, with TikTok users flooding the comments section to share their similar stories.

Many expressed curiousity about the origin of the large sum of money, while others tried to defend the worker.

@smartadims said:

"If he didn't steal from you give him back his money, my boy sold 2 TVs with 20k extra each in my presence I gave him half and took the remaining one."

@lavish wrote:

"I gave my brother 80k when he was traveling to Lagos, Incase he gets there and maybe not happy with the place he can use the money and sort his self back to village, it’s not a big deal man."

@Aura4Aura said:

"The comments section e be like una no think before una type. This is just “three weeks” oh some people saying na money Wey e Dey put untop Wetin e don sabi??? Within three weeks. That means he’ll do more than this in months to come."

@CHERRY added:

"That was how my aunt accused me of stealing her money when she searched my school bag and saw my little savings that people do dash me when I go to school back then I was still in jsss1 and I was living with her Omo they called my mom and told her I stole from them my home came and asked me and I used that opportunity and explained everything to my mom how they used to starve me despite all the money my mom used to send to them and food stuffs, I told my mom that it was strangers that gave me those money and I don’t use to eat them all I use to save the remaining change for the next day and that was how I came up with that savings back then I managed to raise 3k and it was like a big money to them and they said I stole from them that was how my mom took me home with her she vowed never to allow anybody raise her child for her even though she was always busy with work Omo I for suffer but all thanks to God, living with people who are not your parents is very risky they will maltreat you badly."

See the post below:

