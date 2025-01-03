A beautiful Nigerian lady showed the expensive items she got from her fiance for their introduction

She showed the moment she received the items in a box and how she unboxed them

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s man and congratulated her on her introduction

A Nigerian lady was filled with excitement as she flaunted what her fiance got for her.

She stated that the items were for her introduction ceremony.

She got luxury items from her man. Photo: @marabe62

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @marabae62 showed the moment the lady received the boxed items.

Lady unboxes gift items from fiance

She opened the box and brought out a beautiful purse and a matching pair of shoes.

The lady was so emotional when she saw her dress and cried as she unpacked other items in the box.

She captioned the video:

“Your baby took your introduction personal. My sweet baby.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail’s lady’s introduction gifts

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s man and congratulated her on her introduction.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ama Amblessed:

"How he pakaged it wasn't even nice. what I'm I even typing. God."

@E said:

"This 2025 single people nor go fit survive am."

@OMA said:

"Where una dey see this kind men cause i no understand again, cause God am i a rock

@Gifty Thelma said:

"Na January we Dey oooo una don start...mk una allow us recover from2024 na."

@QueenD said:

"I don't know you but I'm sincerely happy for you dear. see me crying like it's my wedding. Congratulations girl."

@Berry said:

"This 2025 na for marriage I don see am and healthy serious relationship congrats."

@Nana yhaa said:

"Where do u people meet this kind of men some of us only meet the new creatures."

@Raya| food content creator said:

"Na me suppose take am personal before? congratulations."

@suzette_diaries said:

"Love is a beautiful thing God created, I hope we get to experience it one day."

@moleezah said:

"Where una dey see all this sweet men sef make i go carry my own asap…. Congratulations to you. may your love last forever."

@Timini Wife said:

"Year just start ooo,Relationship people no Dey sleep…Congratulations Anyways."

@Pretty-Nikky said:

"Year just dey start.... una still wan oppress us. Is it a crime to be single??. Congratulations my dear."

Source: Legit.ng