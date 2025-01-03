Lady Displays Expensive Items She Got From Her Fiance on Their Introduction, Her Reaction Trends
- A beautiful Nigerian lady showed the expensive items she got from her fiance for their introduction
- She showed the moment she received the items in a box and how she unboxed them
A Nigerian lady was filled with excitement as she flaunted what her fiance got for her.
She stated that the items were for her introduction ceremony.
A video shared by @marabae62 showed the moment the lady received the boxed items.
Lady unboxes gift items from fiance
She opened the box and brought out a beautiful purse and a matching pair of shoes.
The lady was so emotional when she saw her dress and cried as she unpacked other items in the box.
She captioned the video:
“Your baby took your introduction personal. My sweet baby.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail’s lady’s introduction gifts
Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s man and congratulated her on her introduction.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Ama Amblessed:
"How he pakaged it wasn't even nice. what I'm I even typing. God."
@E said:
"This 2025 single people nor go fit survive am."
@OMA said:
"Where una dey see this kind men cause i no understand again, cause God am i a rock
@Gifty Thelma said:
"Na January we Dey oooo una don start...mk una allow us recover from2024 na."
@QueenD said:
"I don't know you but I'm sincerely happy for you dear. see me crying like it's my wedding. Congratulations girl."
@Berry said:
"This 2025 na for marriage I don see am and healthy serious relationship congrats."
@Nana yhaa said:
"Where do u people meet this kind of men some of us only meet the new creatures."
@Raya| food content creator said:
Lady buys costly iPad, human hair for younger sister to raise her standards: "Never settle for less"
"Na me suppose take am personal before? congratulations."
@suzette_diaries said:
"Love is a beautiful thing God created, I hope we get to experience it one day."
@moleezah said:
"Where una dey see all this sweet men sef make i go carry my own asap…. Congratulations to you. may your love last forever."
@Timini Wife said:
"Year just start ooo,Relationship people no Dey sleep…Congratulations Anyways."
@Pretty-Nikky said:
"Year just dey start.... una still wan oppress us. Is it a crime to be single??. Congratulations my dear."
Man splashes N75m on vehicle for wife
In a related story, a Nigerian man splashed N75m on a new car for his wife, while his young son got a toy car worth N1m.
The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon.
People who came across the video hailed the man and gave their opinions on his choice of cars and perceived wealth.
