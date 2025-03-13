A Nigerian man said the relationship between Peller and Javis is all shades of wrong in his personal opinion, posted on Facebook

The man, Victor Daniel, said the relationship between the two young people could be described as cohabitation, which to him, is wrong

He also said Javis is a bachelor's degree holder and far older than Peller, and wondered why they are cohabiting as partners

The relationship between Peller and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Javis, has been condemned by a Nigerian man.

The man took to Facebook to criticise the relationship between the two content creators who have found success on social media.

The Nigerian man says Javis is older than Peller and they are cohabiting. Photo credit: Facebook/Victor Daniel and Instagram/Javis.

Source: UGC

While Peller is popular for his live videos on TikTok, Javis made a name for herself through her peculiar acts as an artificial intelligence robot.

Their relationship has been discussed by many people on social media as some people insist they are too young.

The latest opinion comes from Victor Daniel, a Facebook user who accused the two of cohabitation.

According to Victor, it might not be right for the two young people to be living together in the same house at their age.

He said Javis is also older than Peller. Peller is 19 while Javis is 22. The man said Javis is bachellors degree holder. However, the official age of consent in Nigeria is 18.

Javis and Peller have become popular online as celebrity couples. Photo credit: Instagram/Javis.

Source: Instagram

His words:

"In what fvcked up universe is this girl and this boy cohabiting as partners? Isn’t she like, a Bachelor’s degree holder and four years older?"

Facebook reactions as man criticises Javis and Peller relationship

Esther Essien said:

"Since it's Jarvis and peller " na true love". If na me and emeka dem go say e dey wrong."

Osoriounmubo Olaoluwayimika Oluwaferanmi said:

"I'll tag it "TikTok love". She probably thinks she won't get the same engagement and money if he's out of her TikTok life. Funny enough, she could be right. Nigerians love love rubbish."

Amara Chukwu said:

"What they are doing is not juvenile. It is infantile & should be controlled by a guardian!"

Adedayo Oderinu said:

"Every single time I watch them, I scream inside of me, "doesn't this girl have parents?" It's annoying."

Michael Chioma Peace said:

"Nothing has ever confused me as the relationship between Peller and Jarvis. I'm trying to figure out how they navigate together as two people from different intellectual realms."

Oluwabunmi Yewande said:

"She's clearly unhappy but hasn't figured out she has the right o walk way and focus on doing her thing yet. She hasn't figured out all she has to do is get rid of anything that doesn't go down well with her. Most of the time the things he does upsets her but she's too calm to rave. I hope she finds her voice because eventually he will make her a joke."

Javis shares why she stopped playing AI robot

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Jadrolita has stated the reason her fans have not been seeing her as an Al robot in her skit lately.

In a post shared on Instagram, she addressed the tale of quitting her robot role in skits and shared her health challenge with her fans.

What she stated sparked empathy among fans, who took to the comment section to pray for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng