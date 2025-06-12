A Nigerian lady has shared her reason for moving out of a luxury apartment just four months after she rented it

In a trending post on X, she listed the challenges that she faced while living in the house and stated that they almost got her depressed

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady's decision to vacate a luxury apartment just four months after renting it has sparked reactions online.

In a viral post, the lady opened up about the numerous challenges she faced while living there.

Lady shares experience in rented apartment

Identified on X as @miriamogb, she recounted her experiences in a post that quickly gained attention.

According to her account, despite the apartment's luxurious appearance, the reality of living there was far from comfortable.

She noted that frequent power outages, problematic neighbours, and a persistent rodent and insect infestation were the main reasons for her decision to leave.

Speaking further, she lamented that the stress and frustration caused by these issues took a toll on her mental health, almost pushing her into depression.

In her words:

"I moved out. Just under 4 months. The wahala that came with this house almost made me depressed. Low current, troublesome/difficult neighbors. Unending rats/insects."

Reactions as lady moves out of rented apartment

Nigerians shared their similar experiences in the comments section.

Good tidings said:

"You have 3 valid reasons but I think you can only control the low current wahala in your next move, the other 2 might happen again."

It's Christy said:

"Bad light, bad water and troublesome Neigbours was my own last year. I’m glad I left."

Believer C'mon said:

"This three things you mentioned are enough to move out. Sorry about what you went through though but try also follow up on refund nne."

Obadiah Nwasor reacted:

"Thank God say no be haunted house. The depression that comes with that one is unimaginable."

Qing the creator reacted:

"I can relateeee. After renovating the whole space. I had to leave. Literally under 6 months and I barely stayed there for a full month."

Kolawole commented:

"We need to actually have a web site where ex tenants can drop reviews on houses."

Kanayo Ezeji reacted:

"Can we see any two different pictures of when you actually lived there in the 4 months?"

Chef Timmy commented:

"My dear! I can relate oh. I’m in my 2nd apartment as I type this message and moving to the third. This house owners are not truthful and the beautiful houses comes with a lot of issues. May God help us. I’m so tired of moving my things up and down."

Alter Ego reacted:

"After renting a house, 3 months to your rent expiration and land lord serves you a subtle quit notice, in disguise of wanting to do general renovation of the whole building. Basically, he served every occupant the notice. Is that legal? If No, what steps can one take?"

Sexyine added:

"Sorry about this. You see this "troublesome neighbours " , as you are looking for a house, that's the first thing to pray about because ehnnnn. Its troublesome neighbours that will soon make me leave my apartment as well."

Lady cries out after renting apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of her apartment, which still looked almost empty with only a few belongings inside.

While sharing the clip, the lady advised her fellow ladies against moving out of their parents' house until they are married.

