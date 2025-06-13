A Nigerian author and public speaker has said she would never watch Tyler Perry's trending movie, Straw

The woman penned a heartfelt reaction to the movie, and apologised to her sister and other women who have raised or are raising children alone

While sharing why she won't watch Straw, the woman sent a message to single mums raising sick children

Dr Maria Onyia, a Nigerian author, has declared that she won't watch Tyler Perry's emotionally charged movie titled Straw.

Maria, in a Facebook post, shared a teary picture of the movie's lead actor, Taraji P. Henson, saying she decided not to watch the film when she came across it. She wondered how an actor could wear a story on her face.

Why woman won't watch Straw

According to the woman, she won't watch Straw because her heart can't deal with the emotions it might trigger, adding that she might weep for a year.

She hailed and apologised to her sister and all the women who have raised or are still raising children on their own.

Maria also sent a message of encouragement to women raising sick children and urged people to offer help to those struggling alone around them. Her Facebook post read:

"When I saw this picture, I decided I wouldn’t watch STRAW. How can an actor wear a whole story on the face? How did she do that?

"I still will not watch Straw because my heart can't hold it, and I may cry for a year.

"But let me say this: to all the women who have raised or are raising children alone, as single mothers, starting with my sister, who raised four exceptional children with grace and dignity, we have taken your efforts and experience for granted, and we are sorry. Haaaa! How do you do it? Because raising children, even with a supportive spouse, is not easy. It isn't easy. How, then, do you cope when you do it alone?

"Then to those raising sick children. Women living with special needs children and sometimes doing it alone. How do you cope? How?

"I send you hugs, love, light and prayers. ❤️

"Let’s take time away from our struggles to look around us and lend a hand or shoulder to those who are alone and need help. Let’s slow down a bit and look again.

"Indeed there is point that is properly called Breaking Point and there are days that are just Dark. You wake up and by the end of that day, your whole life is over as you know it.

"Have you survived such days? Well, I have seen and survived very dark days. It was not a day, it was weeks and months and years but with God as our anchor, my family survived. God is good."

Woman's comment on 'Straw' generates reactions

Omooba Doyin said:

"The Joy you feel when your last child enters the university and three already out. It overshadow the hurt, the pain, the stress and the tears..."

Emem Okolie said:

"My elder sister raised 3 boys all alone. And i thank God for them. They all grow with the fear of God. To the glory of God they are all doing well. It is not an easy task to do."

Joyce Ukpong said:

"It was really a lot for her. It teaches us to learn to be kind."

Amakris Kitchen said:

"Sending hugs to all the women raising kids alone.

"Especially those raising sick kids."

