A Nigerian lady has shared the heartbreaking story of a Nigerian bride who suddenly cancelled her wedding on the D-day

According to the story, the bride locked herself in a room and refused to come out despite having a makeover and dressing up for the wedding

After an investigation, the lady finally discovered what really went wrong and why the bride chose not to go ahead with the wedding

A serious drama ensued on a Nigerian bride's wedding day after she abruptly called off the ceremony.

The fully story has since gone viral, with many netizens expressing a mix of anger and sympathy for the bride.

Bride locks herself up and cancels her wedding on the D-day. Photo credit: MARCO LONGARI, PeterPhoto/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Bride cancels wedding on D-day over abuse

The story was shared on TikTok by user @chinecherem_onu, who claimed to have witnessed the event firsthand.

According to her account, the bride initially seemed happy during the bridal shower the night before the wedding.

However, the next morning, she refused to leave her room despite being fully dressed and made up for the ceremony.

As the bride's friends and family tried to persuade her to proceed with the wedding, a serious drama erupted.

The situation became increasingly chaotic, with people threatening to break down the door to get her to come out.

Eventually, the bride's parents and siblings intervened, pleading with her to reconsider her decision and go ahead with the wedding.

However, she insisted on not tying the knot with the groom, and the bridesmaids were asked to leave the premises.

Bride locks herself up, cancels her wedding on D-day. Photo credit: FOTOGRAFIA INC./Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It later emerged that the bride's reluctance to go through with the wedding was due to concerns about her partner's temperament.

According to @chinecherem_onu's account, the groom had a history of domestic violence, having allegedly hospitalised the bride on three separate occasions during their six-month relationship.

Despite being aware of this, the bride's father had reportedly urged her to proceed with the wedding due to the groom's financial support for the family.

The eyewitness narrated:

"I have heard that people cancelled their marriage on their wedding day. It usually sounds unreal till I witnessed one. Yes, I witnessed a bride cancel a wedding on her wedding day. Okay, I followed my sister to her friend's wedding, my sister was one of the bridesmaids and that made us travel for the wedding a day before the D day for the bridal shower.

"I was not one of the bridesmaids, so I assisted their videographer in capturing the fun and the moment. That night was lit, they danced, popped balloons, and cut the cake. The bride was vibrant that night. But the next day, things took a dramatic turn. They were supposed to leave for the church by 9am, but the bride refused to come out after her makeup and dressing.

"She made everyone excuse her and locked herself in the room. We waited for some time, and her girls became worried and started knocking at her door. The knocking drew a lot of attention, people threatened to break the door before she opened it. That was the point her parents and her siblings intervened. They begged her to continue with the marriage. From the way they were talking, it was obvious they know what was wrong.

"When I got the gist of what was happening was when her younger brother screamed, 'I warned you people not to force her into getting married to this monster.' That same brother came to announce to us to go home that there won't be any wedding again. We were really confused, but we went home after some hours when we knew truly that the wedding isn't holding again.

"I later heard that the guy is hot-tempered, that he has dated the lady for six months and she was hospitalized three times due to domestic violence. He hit signs every argument. Her family knew about this by the way, but her father wanted her to continue anyways because the groom takes care of seventy percent of the family's needs. She cancelled her wedding on her wedding day."

Reactions as bride cancels wedding on D-day

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Hallelujah Yummy Bite (hybite) said:

"She too quick rush go now if na me na when pastor say will you do I go shout untop my voice NOOOOOOO."

@Temmy said:

"Whe just saved her life after thinking and deliberating it's not an easy task for her so I won't judge why she took so long."

@Omodara Temidayo commented:

"Big congratulations to her, I am happy she got the courage to walk away in the 11th hour."

@Nodreycakesnmore reacted:

"Thats a nice decision she took BUT I have been thinking about the party jellof and fried rice wey caterer cook??"

@Anie_elixir commented:

"Na when I do time I go shout Nooooo!!! Since family no think my life before them wan use my head, anyways reason why I never marry at 30 very soon, broke 3 engagements, two physical abuse, one cheating till getting her pregnant and denying it !!! Story of my LIFE."

@Ekpemina_official reacted:

"Some parents are so not good to their kids. Because of the favors you get from the groom, you want to send your child to a place where she will forever be a shadow of herself na wa oo."

@MARYAM added:

"OMG I will wait till the pastor said miss lagbaka did you take this monster as your beloved husband or whatever I will shout NOOOOOO."

See the post below:

Lady cancels wedding day before ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady cancelled her wedding days before the ceremony, as she allegedly claimed that her mother had prepared an overseas man for her.

A friend of the groom shared the story on his Facebook page, saying that they were planning to attend the wedding.

