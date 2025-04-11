A lady cancelled her wedding days before the ceremony, as she allegedly claimed that her mother had prepared an overseas man for her

A friend of the groom shared the story on his Facebook page, saying that they were planning to attend the wedding

Many reacted after seeing the alleged reason for the cancellation of the wedding, sparking reactions on social media

The bride of a Nigerian wedding slated for April 22, 2025, has cancelled the ceremony, sparking reactions on social media.

A friend of the supposed groom announced the sad news on social media, as he gave an alleged reason for the cancellation.

Lady cancels wedding few days to ceremony due to abroad-based man mother prepared for her. Photo: Ifeanyichukwu E Elvis

Source: Facebook

On his Ifeanyichukwu E Elvis shared the story, stating that the lady cancelled the wedding due to alleged claims that her mother prepared an overseas man for her.

The post read:

“Wedding cancelled. After all our preparation to storm the wedding on 22nd of April.. Wedding we have already prepared for.

“Lady cancels White Wedding that should have taken place on 22nd April 2025 with Isaac Chijindu Victor (Prestige signature) as she allegedly said that the mom had already prepared another man living abroad for her. Take heart my bro.”

The man also took to the comment section to reveal that the couple had traditionally gotten married last year.

Wedding invite emerges as bride cancels wedding few days to event. Photo: Ifeanyichukwu E Elvis

Source: Facebook

He also shared the wedding invitation and pre-wedding photos of the couple on his page.

Reactions trail cancellation of wedding

@Apst Uc Moses said:

"Something more hidden. Leave issues with social media, else you will explain tire. Cancellation of such a huge prepared marriage is something else. Make una dey try to avoid bringing up anything on this platform if you don't have a full explanation please. All I have to say is that, whatever that will be, will surely be."

Amuzie Francis said:

"There is more to this story than this talk of her mother finding her a husband abroad. I would love to listen to the other side of the story."

Chisom Bella Daisy said:

"There is more to this story than all this abroad guy bruhaha...cos I have gone through this guys post he looks rich nd have traveled to many countries so i don't think there is anything like abroad guy that made the lady to cancel the wedding...I think there is something this lady can't tolerate that made her to do this."

Don-Aku Onuoha said:

"Speechless. I just hope that she is not making a wrong mistake. We can’t question her actions."

In related stories, a heartbroken lady landed in the hospital after her fiancé cancelled the wedding, while a lady shared why she cancelled her wedding a day before the ceremony.

Wedding cancelled during ceremony setup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an event decorator shared what happened when she arrived at the venue for a wedding she was contracted for.

She mentioned how the wedding was cancelled while the decorators were setting up, with chairs and canopies already set up.

Her video showed the drama that unfolded between the bride’s family and their in-laws, as she shared why the wedding was cancelled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng