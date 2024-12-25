A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her dog's reaction to hearing the loud sound of knockout around the neighbourhood

In a trending video, the dog rushed inside and took cover on the floor while its owner laughed over the unexpected situation

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A trending video of a dog's unexpected reaction to the loud sound of fireworks has left social media users in stitches.

The clip, which was shared online, quickly went viral and garnered funny reactions from netizens on TikTok.

Dog trembles after hearing knockout sound Photo credit: @vivahderry77/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dog scared over sound of 'knockout'

In the video posted by the dog's owner, @vivahderry77, the dog, seemingly startled by the fireworks, scurried indoors and took cover on the floor.

The owner jokingly lamented the fact that the dog, which was supposed to serve as a guard, was actually terrified of loud noises.

"See dog wey suppose guard us dey fear knockout. God abeg," she said.

Reactions as dog gets scared of knockout

As the video spread rapidly online, TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many found the dog's reaction relatable, while others playfully teased the owner about their pet's apparent lack of bravery.

@Thrift-Regalia said:

"My dog ran away from home last year December for 2 days because of knockout."

@Simi.Agun said:

"Dogs hearing is very sharp. To him, the knockout probably sounds like a bomb."

@LeonPaul95 said:

"I gave up on my dog the day one ekuke pursued both of us."

@chiadikaobi stated:

"They all have personalities like we humans. Different temperament and bravery level. Different characters. What's with the long nails? una won run am cotex?"

@Precious love said:

"Last year by this time my Dog were nowhere to be found cux of Knockout. RIP my love."

@Toyine said:

"Only animals knows and feel, how dangerous things we humans see as fun is. Dey play."

@gifty said:

"You know dogs ears are 6x sharper than ours. They hear it in 4k."

@Queen_vhee added:

"Dogs are scared of knockouts. My dogs usually barks and runs into the house everything New Year’s Eve. God rest her soul."

@Sena 1 added:

"Dogs generally don't like those sounds. Its terrible to them. And extremely loud cos their senses are 6 to 10 times more sensitive than Humans."

Watch the video below:

Boy gets scared of dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral clip of a scared Nigerian boy being forced to play with a dog sent social media into a frenzy.

The boy's elder brother tried to forcefully rid his sibling of his fear of dogs but seemed not to be successful.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng