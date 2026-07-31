Canada's government published the specific medical conditions that can serve as grounds to deny a foreigner entry into the country

The Canadian government listed four health conditions, ranging from tuberculosis to unpredictable or violent behaviour

Canada cited two key reasons why applicants with any of these conditions could have their visa applications turned down

Canada has officially outlined the medical conditions that could result in a visa applicant being refused entry into the country, publishing the details on its government website.

According to the Canadian government, an applicant's visa can be denied on medical grounds if the individual is found to be living with or exhibiting any of the conditions.

Canada publishes 4 medical conditions that could stop foreigners getting visas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/Ashley L Duffus

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Visa rejection on medical grounds

- Tuberculosis

- Syphilis

- Loss of physical or mental abilities

- Unpredictable or violent behaviour

After listing the four conditions, the Canadian government explained that a visa refusal on health grounds is not arbitrary. Two specific reasons underpin a rejection of this nature.

The first is that the applicant's medical condition may pose a risk to public health within Canada. The second is that the condition could represent a threat to public safety. In both cases, the government's position is that protecting the health and safety of people already in the country takes priority over granting entry to an applicant whose circumstances raise concern.

What applicants need to know

The conditions listed cover a broad range. Tuberculosis and syphilis are infectious diseases with well-documented public health implications, while the inclusion of loss of physical or mental abilities and unpredictable or violent behaviour signals that Canada's medical admissibility assessment extends beyond contagious illness alone.

Prospective applicants are typically required to undergo an immigration medical examination as part of the visa process, during which a designated medical officer evaluates their health status against Canada's admissibility criteria. The outcome of that examination can directly influence whether a visa is approved or denied.

Visa rejection: US lists medical conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government listed four medical conditions that could lead to a foreigner's visa rejection in 2026.

According to the US government, applicants diagnosed with gonorrhea, leprosy, syphilis, or tuberculosis may be denied a visa because these communicable diseases could pose a risk to public health.

Source: Legit.ng