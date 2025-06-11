A Nigerian man has cried out for help to get a job in the United Kingdom that offers skilled worker visa sponsorship

According to him, his visa will expire in three months' time, and despite actively applying for jobs in the country, he has had no success

In his appeal to netizens, he asked those who know companies that are currently hiring to assist him in landing a good job

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom found himself in a worrisome situation, with his visa set to expire in just three months.

Despite his efforts to secure employment, he was met with rejection, causing him to seek assistance online.

Nigerian man appeals to netizens for assistance to land a job in UK. Photo credit: @adeshina_taiye/X.

Man seeks help to secure job in UK

Adeshina_taiye shared his plight on X, explaining that he had been actively applying for jobs that offer skilled worker visa sponsorship.

With experience in care, support work, and security, he was eager to find a role that would allow him to remain in the UK.

In his words:

"Hello everyone, I urgently need help. I’m currently in the UK, and my visa has just 3 months left. I’ve been actively applying for jobs, especially roles that offer skilled worker visa sponsorship, but I haven’t had any success yet. I have experience in care, support work and security, and I’m willing to work hard and relocate if needed. If you know of any companies currently hiring and offering visa sponsorship, or if you have useful links or contacts, please share them with me. I’d truly appreciate it. Thank you and God bless you."

Unemployed man in UK cries out for help to find a job. Photo credit: CHUNYIP WONG/ Getty Images.

Reactions as man seeks job opportunity in UK

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Mazi Pita said:

"Sorry to hear man! I hope you get something soon."

Julie savage14 said:

"Pls if u are interested in customer service pls drop ur no so I can add u to d group."

Felicia/VA said:

"Social media management and virtual assistant, I have the experience already who is in."

Dan dollar said:

"I need a security looking for job in texas dallas around garland please help me."

MK said:

"Me masters student experience in education, public policy, & student affairs."

MakeOutHill commented:

"I need help finding a job but I’m also shy and don’t like talking so I’m not good at interviews that’s pry why nb hire me."

Yantae wrote:

'I’m getting the interviews but the pay !!! I asked God for a new job and higher pay. He’s giving me job opportunities but I asked for both. Soon it’ll be granted."

Ana added:

"I’ve been trying to find a job since the month of March and I haven’t found nothing. No one has called. I called and they say they’re gonna come back."

See the post below:

