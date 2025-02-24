A Nigerian lady shared some of the documents she submitted when she was applying for a visa for her mother

The lady said one of the documents she used to bring her mother to stay in Canada was the Nigerian passport

In a TikTok video, the lady said her mother came to Canada to do omugwo because she recently gave birth to twins

A Nigerian lady was able to get a Canadian visit visa for her mother who is now staying with her.

She has shared a video on TikTok telling people how she got the visa without too much stress.

The lady said she submitted many documents to get her mother a Canadian visit visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@barbiesjourneyy and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the video she posted, @barbiesjourneyy said she submitted a letter she got from her doctor to the Canadian High Commission.

According to her, the medical doctor's letter stated that she was heavily pregnant with twins and would soon need her mother's help in Canada.

Apart from that, she and her husband submitted their bank account statements as proof of funds for their mother.

Also, they submitted a letter of invitation which let the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRSCC) to know her intention to bring her mother to Canada.

Barbie said she invited her mother to Canada to help as she recently welcomed twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@barbiesjourneyy.

The mother of twins said she submitted her study permit since she was still studying in Canada.

Also, her husband submitted his Canadian work permit. She said those were all they submitted to have the visa approved.

She said it took as long as seven months before the visa was approved, underscoring the importance of applying for it on time.

Barbie said she and her husband did everything for her mother. All the woman had to do was to submit her passport and do the biometrics.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman goes to Canada for Omugwo

@HOUSE OF TYS said:

"I was about to ask where mama is."

@Beze Glad said:

"Please I wish to ask how u brought ur mom to Canada please help."

@ASABA MAKEUP ARTIST said:

"Thank God for mummy. May she live long to enjoy the fruit of her labour. They better look like you o. You cannot carry them for 9 months and they betray you to look like daddy."

@Tees vendor in Ibadan said:

"You’ve got this. Mama ibeji for you to be that strong during pregnancy am. Sure you got this."

@Tbaby and food

"Please dear don’t forget to share updates on ur mom journey process including the airport stress."

@Oddy said:

"One looks like the dad and one looks like the mum perfect combo."

@Mummy oma FTM said:

"You are doing well dear I tap from this blessing."

Lady invites mum to UK for a visit

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, another Nigerian lady invited her mother for Omugwo in the UK.

The lady also said it was not difficult for her to get her mother a UK visit visa.

The UK-based lady made a post online sharing how she managed to get a UK visa for her mother without much stress

