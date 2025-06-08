A young student has shared her pain with many on social media after waking up hours late for an examination

A Nigerian student has gotten netizens emotional after sharing how she missed an examination that was scheduled for 9am.

She shared her story via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Student laments after missing examination

The student, identified by the handle @gcwanini06 on TikTok, narrated her painful experience of oversleeping for an examination.

In a video that showed her looking sad, she narrated how she had stayed up late preparing for her exam, finally retiring to bed at 5am, only to oversleep and wake up hours after the examination had commenced.

Her exam was scheduled for 9am, and she woke up at 11:40am, devastated by her mistake.

"You slept at 5am preparing for an exam you are writing at 9:00 and you wake up at 11:40," she captioned the video.

Commenting on the story, a Nigerian student, Olisa Chinemerem, shared his similar experience during an examination.

In his words:

"Yes I have experienced this although mine wasn't this late. I still met the exam and write a little and thankfully I passed the course."

Reactions as lady laments over missed examination

The post sparked messages of support and encouragement from TikTok users who stormed the comments section to commiserate with her pain.

Many recounted their own stories of pain as they remembered their similar instances of oversleeping and the consequences that followed.

@karel said:

"After 2 o’clock hits don’t sleep even if you set an alarm you’ll be dancing to it in your dreams."

@palesa.kayyy said:

"Maybe it’s a bad dream chomi go back to sleep you’ll wake up just in time for your exam."

@Mpilenhle Shoba wrote:

"Guys study the whole day at 8pm exactly sleep wake up at 12am or 1am bath, wear your clothes cram until the paper, you will never go wrong."

@Asiphe Jolakazi Maseko said:

"Next time put a note outside your door saying "if this note is still here at 08:00 please bang on my door" I saw another student who did that. Or ask a family member or friend to give you a wake up call. Otherwise sorry dear."

@thobekamageerh said:

"Awnaye uroomza?? If that's the case when you sleep late and you are writing, just write on your status before you sleep" If you see this please call me by 6:30 so that I won't miss my exam".You will be amazed strangers are best people."

@Bafana_ reacted:

"This happened to someone who had just come back from academic exclusion and was writing a re-exam for 3rd year of medicine. He was then expelled as per the rules of the university. I'll never forget how heartbroken he was."

@LeThuRh commented:

"Yhooo I almost didn’t write my exam today. I misread the timetable, I thought exam begins at 15:30 only to find out it began at 14:00 and 15:30 was the finishing time luckily I arrived on campus around 14:18 and I went to peep at the exam room only to find out kuyabhalwa."

@Siya_Gladness_ said:

"I didn't sleep at all cos I was writing at 7am and at 10am guess what? my mind was blank! I literally cried about it after writing cos I spent sm time preparing for those exams."

@Kedibone added:

"This reminds me of myself when I was in matric, I came around 12:00 to write Business Studies only to find out it was written at 08:00, I was busy browsing notes while other learners were writing at 08:00."

Watch the video here:

Female student laments after missing examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to narrate how she missed her examination due to a wrong date mistake on her part.

In a video, she captured what she saw when she got to the school's examination venue, thinking it was that day.

