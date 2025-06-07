Africa Digital Media Awards

Bride Gets Married With Bare Face on Wedding Day, Says It Was Instructed By Church, Video Trends
by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read
  • A beautiful Nigerian bride has shared her reason for attending her wedding without having any facial makeover
  • According to the bride on TikTok, it was instructed by her church that she arrives without makeup or earrings on
  • Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

