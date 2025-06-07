Bride Gets Married With Bare Face on Wedding Day, Says It Was Instructed By Church, Video Trends
1 min read
- A beautiful Nigerian bride has shared her reason for attending her wedding without having any facial makeover
- According to the bride on TikTok, it was instructed by her church that she arrives without makeup or earrings on
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: